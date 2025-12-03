New modular curbs continue pedestrian safety efforts

Pedestrians walk by new modular curb installations on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus on Dec 1. The new infrastructure is aimed at improving pedestrian safety. Photo by Catt Brito.

Heciel Nieves Bonilla, Assistant News Editor

Four intersections between VCU’s Monroe Park and MCV campuses are now fitted with left-turn hardening measures, making good on provisions included in the institution’s master plan, as well as a federally funded city initiative to reduce injuries on high-risk streets.

The striped, plastic modular curbs next to turn lanes are meant to prevent fully smooth left turns at high speeds. They are now located at the intersections of Franklin and Laurel streets, Franklin and Belvidere streets, and where Marshall Street meets 11th and 13th streets.

Curb extensions were installed around the Monroe Park Campus earlier this fall, joining plans from the city to implement better traffic signaling and improve pedestrian infrastructure like sidewalks, according to a previous report by The CT.

The ongoing pedestrian safety efforts coincide with reduced traffic deaths year-on-year in the city, but a persistent greater-than-average risk of crashes compared to other cities, according to Axios. VCU’s two campuses are hotspots for traffic incidents, according to the city’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths.

Andy Boneau, city transportation engineering program manager, stated modular curbs lead to a “70% reduction in the number of vehicle-pedestrian conflicts” where they are installed, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Boneau stated many cities and counties like Arlington, Virginia, Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston have installed left-turn hardening as part of their Vision Zero tactics.

City transportation engineer Michael Sawyer said the modular curbs were developed with VCU from a 2022 pedestrian study, along with curb extensions, leading pedestrian intervals, daylighting — measures to prevent parking within 20–25 feet of an intersection, and speed tables.

They are also part of a planned $1.2 billion transportation investment as part of the five-year Capital Improvement Program.

“The department will implement 1,700 low-cost systemic safety improvements on the city’s high-injury street network as part of that investment over the next five years,” Sawyer said. “Left turn hardening is just one more nationally recognized approach to improve safety that has arrived on Richmond streets.”

Virginia Union University student Keenan Smith said he finds improvements like the new modular curbs necessary and supports their implementation.

“Richmond, out of all the places in Virginia, I’m not gonna lie — as far as the roads go, as far as the drivers go, [is] probably one of the most hazardous,” Smith said.

His prediction is supported by data: insurance company Allstate found Richmond to have some of the riskiest drivers in America, according to Axios.

Smith prefers to use one of the many scooters in the city to get around, and said he hopes more infrastructure like bike and scooter lanes will be installed to make that easier and safer.

VCU student Evelyn Eichenlaub said she is often concerned about inattentive or aggressive drivers while walking around campus and the city. She believes vehicles stopping farther back at intersections could give more time for both drivers and pedestrians to safely cross.

Eichenlaub thinks the benefit of the modular curbs may be temporary.

“I think it’s helpful for the most part,” Eichenlaub said. “But I think at a certain point if a car, especially Richmond drivers, if they see that nobody’s there they’re gonna hit it either way.”

Despite that skepticism, she supports the city implementing this and similar traffic safety measures.

Incidents between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists or scooters are common on campus. There were 20 reported incidents within VCU Police’s jurisdiction from Aug.1 to Nov. 21 — seven more than last year, according to VCU Police spokesperson Jake Burns.

“VCU Police support all infrastructure that slows down traffic through our campuses and provides greater visibility for pedestrians,” Burns said.

Related