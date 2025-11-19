VCU ranked as one of top online colleges

Sal Orlando, Staff Writer

Nearly 2,000 VCU students are receiving their instruction fully online this semester — continuing a trend of online enrollment growth.

Forbes ranked VCU in their list of the top 10 best online colleges with a high acceptance rate.

Acceptance rate, affordability, graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio and socioeconomic diversity are factors that determine the ranking.

VCU Online currently has an acceptance rate of 93% and a graduation rate of 69%, according to Forbes. The average cost of undergraduate tuition and fees per year for in-state students is $16,458.

VCU supports distance learning by providing academic advising, affordable laptops and resources like counseling and a writing center, Forbes stated in their article.

Currently, VCU offers 44 fully online degree and certificate programs. Overall enrollment at VCU Online has grown 131% since Fall 2022.

Hernan Bucheli, vice president for strategic enrollment management for VCU, stated he believes that removing financial, geographic and technological barriers is important when providing higher education.

“We are exploring new online degree pathways in high-demand fields,” Bucheli stated in an email. “Additionally, VCU Online is expanding partnerships with Virginia employers to create tailored professional development programs. These initiatives will further strengthen our role in workforce development and broaden opportunities for students statewide and nationally.”

Bucheli thinks the initiatives that VCU Online offers will broaden opportunities for students statewide and nationally. Students today want flexibility without sacrificing a quality education, he stated.

Kip Krumwiede, a VCU accounting professor, teaches courses online and stated that he finds increased accessibility through online programs raises diversity in education.

“These courses offer flexibility to students often working two jobs to support themselves and their family,” Krumwiede stated. “Oftentimes, the in-person courses are only offered in one section at a given time. Students often have work or other course conflicts, so the online modality helps them get the courses they need to stay on track for graduation.”

Though online courses offer more flexibility to those with busier schedules, some students dislike virtual or asynchronous classes because it is harder to connect with the professor or classmates.

Amani Blowe, a second-year theater performance student, is taking Introduction to African Studies online and finds it difficult to interact with a professor online. Blowe said she would never take a fully online course schedule.

“There are so many people in online classes, so it’s like, when would they have time to answer whatever questions I have?” Blowe said.

Conner Lash, a first-year art education student, will be taking Introduction to Contemporary Mathematics and Environmental Biology next semester. Lash said he is skeptical about whether the information he receives in those courses will be as good as what he would receive in an in-person class.

