Women’s basketball stays untouched at home, charges past Bison 69-66

Alexis Washington, Assistant Sports Editor

Daniel Pointer, Contributing Writer

VCU remained undefeated at home and ended Howard University’s winning streak on Monday.

The Bison won the tipoff, but that did not stop the Rams. Third-year forward Lucía Sotelo drove to the basket for a layup after back-to-back missed shots from VCU.

Both teams saw the free throw line early in the game. Howard first-year guard Ariella Henigan did first, followed by Sotelo 10 seconds later.

Shots were exchanged back and forth until VCU locked Howard down offensively — forcing a three-minute drought.

The Bison shot back-to-back free throws, trying to start a run. However, a jumper by VCU redshirt third-year forward Ann Zachariah shut down that potential, tying the game 10-10.

VCU took advantage of Howard’s missed shots and took the lead back with a three pointer by Zachariah with one and half minutes remaining.

Stepping back on the court after missing the last game due to an injury, VCU fourth-year guard Mary-Anna Asare closed out the quarter with a buzzer beater three pointer and ended the quarter 22-15.

“I wasn’t out for a long time, but it’s always nerve wracking, coming in, and thinking how I’m gonna produce and how I’m gonna do because I know I’m a big part of this team,” Asare said.

The Rams opened the second quarter with a 8-0 run, shooting from all over the court. It all started with VCU second-year forward Katarina Kneževic driving to the basket for a layup.

The Bison forced back-to-back turnovers at the eight-minute mark. Asare shot a three-pointer, followed by another from Kneževic.

Howard finally ended VCU’s run at the six-minute mark with a layup by third-year forward Rayne Durant, followed with one made free throw from redshirt second-year Dally Moreno.

Despite Howard’s efforts to control the game, VCU withheld its biggest lead of the second quarter, 30-20.

Asare was not shy when it came to scoring under pressure. She made a two-point jumper at the buzzer again to end the half VCU up, 34-25.

Both teams ended the half with shooting under 40% — VCU at 38% and Howard with 25%.

Howard scored the first points to open the second half with a three pointer by redshirt third-year Zoe Stewart.

Things began to heat up as a layup by Asare was quickly answered with a layup from Howard fourth-year forward Nile Miller on the next possession.

Howard made it a one score game after a layup from their fourth-year forward Zennia Thomas, but VCU’s lead was quickly extended by another three-point jumper from Asare.

The Bison kept the game tight to end the third quarter with a buzzer beater from third-year forward Sa’lah Hemingway, ending 25-34.

Howard kept its winning chances alive with free throws as Thomas took eight trips to the line in the fourth quarter alone.

At the final timeout with four minutes left, VCU led Howard 61-58.

After a series of poor free throw shots from both teams, the game intensified with a three pointer by Thomas.

The Rams still held the lead over the Bison 62-61 with two minutes remaining.

Zachariah set the stage for an exciting final minute of play with a mid range jumper.

Miller tied the game at 66 at the free throw line.

Despite a swarm of Bison defenders under the rim, Asare weaved her way to the basket to score the game-winning point with four seconds left.

Head coach Beth O’Boyle said Asare is made for moments like this.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I could have pretty much called the end one coming, because that’s what Mary does,” O’Boyle said. “She does it every morning. She does it every practice.”

Asare ended the game with 25 points, giving her a new season high and the highest single-game total by any Ram this year.

Third-year forward Lucy Ghaifan also broke a personal record with a new career high of 11 rebounds and four points.

O’Boyle said the team can pull valuable lessons from their last two wins that will prepare them as they head to Hawaii for a tournament starting Nov. 24.

“I mean, you’re looking at three teams that are all doing really well,” O’Boyle said. “Two Power Five teams; it’s going to be really tough and it’s back-to-back.”

VCU is set to take on Texas A&M University in its first game of the North Shore Showcase in O’ahu, Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 p.m.

Related