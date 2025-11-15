Women’s basketball take down Black Bears 81-77

Ben Martindale, Contributing Writer

Devynn Alston, Contributing Writer

VCU played its second home game of the season against the University of Maine on Friday at Siegel Center. The Rams bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season to Villanova University.

The game was International Night, meant to celebrate VCU’s diverse roster. The Rams have eight international players from six different countries.

The Rams were notably without their leading scorer, fourth-year guard Mary-Anna Asare, after she got injured last match, but the team does not rely on any one player to win, head coach Beth O’Boyle said.

“The depth on this team, every night it could be a different player … to help us get the win,” O’Boyle said. “It was a little bit from everybody”

VCU scored the first points of the game with a three by first-year guard Patricia Augustin off of a Maine turnover.

Maine quickly responded with a 6-0 run to take a 6-3 lead three minutes into the first quarter.

Third-year forward Lucia Sotelo attacked the rim off the dribble, drawing a foul on Maine. She went on to knock down both free throws to tie the game at eight.

Second-year forward Hawa Doumbouya made her presence felt early, cleaning up the offensive glass and kicking to the perimeter for a VCU bucket.

Maine’s defense kicked into high gear, holding VCU scoreless for the final three minutes of the first quarter until VCU first-year Daija Preston’s buzzer-beating floater cut the Maine lead to seven — 19-12 at the end of the first period.

The Rams struggled with efficiency early on, shooting just 29% from the field three minutes into the second quarter. VCU’s toughness down low kept them competitive, and fourth-year guard Tanaya Tkachenko scored their first points of the period off a second-chance layup. Maine led 23-14 with a smooth and efficient offense.

The Rams kept pressing the Black Bears for most of the quarter, but Maine’s off-ball movement and shot-making abilities had VCU trailing by ten midway through the second quarter.

A quick five-point spurt by VCU second-year guard Cyriah Griffin trimmed Maine’s lead to five with just under four minutes remaining in the second period.

Griffin continued to be a spark plug for the Rams throughout the second quarter, contributing on both sides of the ball.

VCU alternated from 1-3-1 to 2-3 zone, forcing Maine to shoot from the outside where they missed their final four three-pointers of the half.

Maine led 32-30 at the half, with Cyriah Griffin leading for VCU with seven points and redshirt fourth-year forward Adriana Smith for Maine with 12 points. Maine fifth-year senior Amiya Davidson ended the half in foul trouble with three.

VCU continued their momentum as the second half began, turning defense to offense en route to six quick points that put them in the lead 36-32.

Maine scored back to back threes to regain a 38-36 lead with three minutes to go in the third period.

Both teams traded buckets midway throughout the quarter.

Fourth-year forward Ann Zachariah and redshirt fourth-year guard Ty Williams knocked down back to back threes to extend VCU’s lead to eight with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter.

VCU’s 1-3-1 zone slowed Maine’s efficient first-half offense down, taking them from 64% from the field to 33% throughout the third.

Back to back threes from Maine third-year forward Kaliyah Sain cut VCU’s lead to two, but VCU stormed back with a quick 8-0 run to end the third quarter.

Augustin used a quick pump fake to score a smooth midrange jumper — entering double digits with 10 points on the night, making the score 62-53 VCU.

Zachariah got a steal and score, extending VCU’s lead 67-58.

VCU’s defensive pressure continued to cause problems, forcing their second turnover in three possessions.

Zachariah continued her excellent second half play, scoring inside to increase VCU’s lead to eight.

A smooth step back jumper from VCU second-year forward Katarina Kneževic gave the Rams a three-point lead with less than two minutes to go.

Maine started intentionally fouling with 40 seconds remaining, putting Augustin at the line to shoot two. She knocked down both free throws, putting the Rams up 78-70.

Griffin, who knocked down multiple free throws down the stretch, iced the game with a clutch free throw.

Despite a second half comeback from Maine, VCU ultimately prevailed with an 81-77 win — Kneževic led the Rams with 19 points, and Zachariah came off the bench to score a career high of 16 points.

“When the first three went in my confidence was high, it was not just me it was my teammates, how they find me, how they give screens,” Zachariah said. “That’s why I’m getting all the shots.”

VCU will play its next game against Howard University at the Siegel Center on Monday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

