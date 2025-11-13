Men’s basketball overrun Peacocks in 78-61 win

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. shoots a three over a Saint Peter's defender. Photo Courtesy of VCU Athletics.

Ethan York, Staff Writer

The Rams welcomed the Peacocks to the Siegel Center with a 78-61 win on Nov. 12.

VCU started the game off with possession, where redshirt fourth-year guard Jadrian Tracey scored a three almost immediately.

After the Peacocks gained offensive possession in the first minute, they were grounded as Rams’ third-year forward Lazar Djokovic blocked a layup.

The Peacocks took a three-point lead after VCU failed to score for three minutes to open the game.

Second-year guard Brandon Jennings ended the time out with two free throws, making both improvements on the Rams’ shooting from their previous game.

The Peacocks picked up three team fouls in one minute, with VCU fourth-year forward Christian Fermin making two free throws to bring the game back to action.

Third-year guard Tyrell Ward made his presence known to Saint Peter’s, sinking a contested three and another free throw, giving the Rams the lead, 13-11.

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. scored the Rams second three in a row seven minutes into the first half.

The Rams went on a 7-0 run in under one minute to extend their lead.

VCU became a dominant force on defense halfway through the first, putting Saint Peter’s on a scoring drought and Djokovic getting a monster block.

Fourth-year forward Barry Evans showed his versatility and exerted his dominance, gaining a steal and driving down the court with a layup.

Hill Jr. made a deep three after another Peacock failed drive, extending the Rams 12 point lead.

“Over the summer when we do drills I always have high scores, so I always hear coach saying‘why aren’t you shooting, you’re the best shooter in the gym,’” Hill Jr. said.

VCU started to look shaky however, going on an almost three minute scoring drought with three turnovers to end the half, giving Saint Peter’s hope.

The first half ended with the Rams on top, 41-32. Ward and Djokovic lead VCU in points, both with nine each. VCU shot 48% from the field compared to Saint Peters 37%.

As the second half began, the Rams sought to regain the scoring momentum they had lost towards the end of the first half.

Evans did just that, scoring within 20 seconds in an effortless jumper, pushing the lead to double-digits.

VCU scored another jumper within the first minute of the half from first-year guard Nyk Lewis, who was also awarded a free throw after a Saint Peter’s personal foul.

Djokovic remained a powerhouse for the Black and Gold with a dunk assisted by Evans.

After a missed layup from the Peacocks, the Rams showed their scoring superiority with another three from second-year guard Ahmad Nowell, going 47% for threes made.

The Black and Gold shined as they scored twice in 20 seconds, from Ward and Evans, seven minutes into the second half.

Hill Jr. continued to shine 10 minutes into the second half, with 11 points and going three for four on three pointers.

VCU started to slow down with no field goals made in three minutes with only eight minutes left to play.

The Peacocks closed the Rams’ lead to nine points with six minutes left, as VCU scored none of its last four field goals.

Evans refreshed the Black and Gold from their scoring drought with a jumper and a free throw, after which the Peacocks were stopped by a steal from Lewis and were met with a dunk from Ward.

The Rams put together a scenic series of plays, starting with a block from Djokovic and ending with a slam from Ward, who was assisted by Tracey, extending their lead 71-57.

“A lot of coaches say communicate, what they’re actually saying is talk, it’s not just the talking it’s the listening and the execution,” VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. said. “So our talk has gotten better, and our listening has gotten better, and our execution was better tonight.”

The game ended with the Black and Gold winning 78-61. Ward led in scoring with 15 and Evans led in rebounds and assists with eight and four.

VCU will play its next game at North Carolina State University on Monday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina.

