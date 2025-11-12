Nov. 12 recap: How every VCU team did this week

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

Women’s basketball vs. University of Maryland Eastern Shore

VCU opened up its season with a 62-48 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. Neither team gained an inch in the first half, with UMES entering halftime up 32-29. However, a 24-5 run in the third quarter propelled the Rams to a comfortable finish over the Shore Hawks. VCU fourth-year guard Mary-Anna Asare started the season strong, scoring 23 points and reaching 1,000 career points for the Rams.

Field hockey vs. Saint Joseph’s University

VCU’s season ended in the Atlantic 10 semifinals with a 3-2 loss against St. Joe’s. The Hawks shot out to an early 2-0 lead by halftime. VCU fourth-year Josephine Jense scored the Rams’ first goal in the third quarter to begin the comeback, before first-year Emily Föerster tied it in the fourth quarter. St. Joe’s found the winner in the second overtime to crush VCU’s postseason hopes and to give it a second-straight overtime loss.

Men’s soccer at University of Dayton

The Rams second half collapse resulted in a 4-2 loss in the A-10 quarterfinals against the Flyers. Dayton scored in the opening minutes of the game to gain a quick lead, but redshirt third-year midfielder Theo Drennan tied the game 20 minutes later. VCU came out of halftime and scored a quick goal off a header from fourth-year defender Moussa Ndiaye to gain a short-lived lead. Dayton promptly answered with three goals to slam the door shut on VCU.

Men’s basketball vs. Utah State University

VCU lost 80-77 at a neutral site to fellow mid-major powerhouse Utah State despite a late push. The Rams started slow and the Aggies capitalized on those mistakes to build a comfortable early lead. The game looked entirely out of reach until first-year guard Nyk Lewis took over, helping lead VCU back from an 18 point deficit with 12 minutes remaining. Despite Lewis’ team-high 19 points — seven of which were consecutive to help tie the game — the Rams still fell short.

Women’s volleyball at University of Dayton (game one)

The Rams came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Flyers. VCU dominated the first set 25-14 before dropping the next set 25-21. The Rams took the third match and had a win in their sights, but two straight Flyers’ wins sealed a loss. VCU fourth-year outside hitter Alicja Jaryszek led the team with 18 kills, while graduate student setter Elif Ozsoy had a game-high of 50 assists.

Women’s volleyball at University of Dayton (game two)

VCU got swept in a second 3-2 loss to Dayton the next day. VCU took the first two sets, capped off by fourth-year opposite Julia Rienks showcasing one of her best performances of the season, with 10 digs, seven blocks and an ace. However, the Flyers stormed back and rallied three straight sets to beat the Rams again and maintain their 54 game unbeaten streak in A-10 regular season play.

Women’s basketball vs. Villanova University

The Rams got decimated in a 74-40 loss against the Wildcats in Toronto, Canada. VCU looked to be in the game, tied at 17, before Villanova shot off a 29-6 run that spanned halftime and left VCU stranded. Asare led the Rams in scoring again with 13 points despite limited playing time, but the real difference maker came in shot efficiency. VCU only shot 33% from the field and 14% from three, while Villanova shot 47% from the field and 44% from three, according to VCU Athletics.

Related