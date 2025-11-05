Katrinah Carol Lewis as Elizabeth performing in ‘Witch,’ by Jen Silverman. Photo courtesy of Richmond Shakespeare.

Daijah Hinmon, Staff Writer

As the lights dimmed, the room fell silent. The story of isolation, love, acceptance and regret left the audience laughing and applauding. Whispers drifted around the venue as the crowd gossiped amongst each other. One single candle was continuously lit until the very last breath of the story.

Richmond Shakespeare is presenting a contemporary retelling of “The Witch of Edmonton,” called “Witch” by Jen Silverman, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 9 at the Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym.

The play tells the story of Elizabeth Sawyer, who was tried and executed for witchcraft in England, according to Richmond Shakespeare artistic director James Ricks. Silverman’s adaptation focuses on a variety of characters, not only Elizabeth.

The rendition includes a devil character who arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes, according to the Richmond Shakespeare website.

“What happens when you get everything you want, and what does it mean to live authentically in your community?” Ricks said. “When very often, you’re punished for doing the right thing.”

Most people have entertained the idea of what it would be like to make a bargain for an hour or so of fantasy, Ricks said. That has far-reaching implications for how they think about themselves and how they want to live and be remembered.

“An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by,” according to the play’s website.

The play’s content can be a lot to understand, but it is wrapped in a comedic atmosphere that makes the topics more digestible for audience members, Ricks said.

The play was phenomenal, original and enthralling, attendee Cheryl Dulog said.

“I want to say that the demon devil will give you Andy Cohen,” Dulog said. “Housewives of Edmonton.”

Marco, Cheryl’s husband, said he enjoyed the play, and he thought it was very indicative of the time period.

“I can definitely see why my wife has been talking about patriarchy and struggles for women, so I can definitely see that point of view,” Marco said.

Performances will run until Sunday, Nov. 9 at the Theatre Gym on 114 W Broad St. Those interested can buy tickets at richmondshakespeare.org/witch.

