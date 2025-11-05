Rachel Nicholas, Contributing Writer

“Therapy Live,” an open mic and multi-artist event by David Lamont, kicked off the second stretch of its tour at the venue CNTR on Nov. 2.

Lamont, the headliner and organizer, has been a recording artist for more than a decade, working in and around the music industry in multiple roles.

Lamont’s inspiration for the tour and album came from a personal experience, he said.

“Three years ago, I went on a vacation and had an experience, almost like a spiritual awakening,” Lamont said. “I was getting my understanding of why we’re here, which I believe is for love and togetherness.”

Black men are significantly less likely to seek treatment for their mental health than other groups, according to the National Library of Medicine. The suicide rate for Black men is four times greater than the rate for Black women, and it is the third leading cause of death for Black men, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Black men and masculine-identified individuals may experience various tensions and struggles in their lived experiences,” VCU Health counseling stated on their website. “Persistent systems of injustice and oppression subsequently impact the overall health and safety of Black masculine-identified persons in America.”

The word therapy was chosen to express the “cleansing” and growth from that trauma, Lamont said. His album, the start to a musical trilogy, is about the overall spiritual illumination he hopes others will experience when listening.

“Everyone has so much trauma, and I’ve had a lot of trauma in my life,” Lamont said. “There have been a lot of things that have happened where we carry and internalize.”

Lamont said his goal was to focus on the trauma that many African Americans experience and the stigma surrounding the conversation, especially with men.

When putting together the acts for his tour, Lamont had to look no further than past participants of his open mic nights. Their mutual understanding of spirituality and music helped grow the event, Lamont said.

“Everything for me the last three years has been about alignment, and it’s just all coming together,” Lamont said.

As guests listened to the many stories and experiences of the performers, they took in the full might of the music, allowing themselves to truly feel the lyrics, attending “therapy” throughout the night.

“I hope they are able to feel the words,” Lamont said. “I understand that when we’re busy and listening in our car, we’re not really paying attention to what’s being said. As a writer, what I say is intentional and takes time to understand.”

Fellow musician Kiara, who will be performing alongside Lamont on his tour, further addressed the significance of mental health in the Black community.

“I think mental health in general is something that should be discussed,” Kiara said. “But being a Black man in this world, their mental health matters too and it is often overlooked.”

Kiara, originally from Minnesota, went to school for dance before pursuing a serious career in music in 2019. She met Lamont back in 2023 after he reached out on Instagram to possibly collaborate on a project.

“I respect Lamont’s grind and his passion,” Kiara said. “He’s been a part of my music journey, and I get to be a part of his. I admire his ability to keep going when things get tough.”

As the night wrapped up, “Therapy Live” offered more than a concert — it created space for reflection, connection and healing.

The tour will continue to several other cities in the Virginia area, aiming to spread the same message of love and understanding.

