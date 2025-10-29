Oct. 29 recap: How every VCU team did this week

Kyler Gilliam, Staff Writer

Alexis Washington, Assistant Sports Editor

Women’s soccer vs. La Salle University

VCU ended its contest against La Salle in a scoreless draw for its fourth shutout of the season. The Rams outshot the Explorers 15-8, with six shots on-goal. VCU dominated the ball for the majority of the match, having a 59% possession rate. Ultimately, the Rams could not convert on their opportunities to break the draw.

Field hockey vs. La Salle University

La Salle continued its unsuccessful week against VCU, falling to the Rams 1-0 at Cary Street Field. The Rams kept the Explorers in a dangerous position throughout the game, outshooting La Salle 19-0 with 12 shots on goal. Third-year Josefina Ventimiglia eventually broke through La Salle’s defense and scored the game’s only goal at the 50-minute mark, her first of the season.

Women’s volleyball vs. Loyola University Chicago (game one)

The Rams fell in three straight sets against Loyola in a top-three Atlantic 10 matchup. Loyola took the first round 25-21, the closest margin of the contest. The Ramblers closed out the next two sets 25-15 and 25-19. Despite the loss, fourth-year opposite Julia Rienks continued her impressive season, adding 10 kills to the statsheet.

Women’s volleyball vs. Loyola University Chicago (game two)

The Rams bounced back the next night against the Ramblers, capturing a 3-2 win. VCU took the first set 25-21 and Loyola took the next one 19-25 in a battle. Rienks helped lead the Rams to victory with 25 kills and provided five blocks and four digs in the opening. VCU closed out the match by limiting the Ramblers to a .086 hitting percentage in the final sets.

Men’s soccer at University of Rhode Island

VCU ended its regular season schedule in a draw against Rhode Island. Despite not scoring, VCU shot all seven of its attempts on net for the third time since 2010. Both teams fought hard with Rhode Island not allowing an on-target shot to fly. VCU fourth-year midfielder Andres Rodriquez shot the final attempt on goal, but Rhode Island redshirt first-year goalkeeper William Synnestvedt managed his sixth save of the night.

Field hockey vs. Central Michigan University

VCU continued its winning streak and dominated Central Michigan, 6-1. The Rams held a 30-7 advantage in total shots and 22-5 in shots on goal, making senior night extra special. VCU third-year Carley Deaver and second-year Cameron Butler scored their first goals of the season. Chippewas graduate student goalkeeper Ashley Clogger had 15 saves on goal, but it was not enough to secure a win.

Women’s soccer vs. Davidson College

VCU had a memorable senior night securing a 4-1 dub against Davidson. The Rams clinched their fifth consecutive A-10 Championship berth after a victory over the Wildcats in the regular season finale. VCU fourth-year midfielder Y-Van Nguyen scored the first goal, followed by another goal three minutes later from redshirt third-year forward Jensyn Lins. Davidson closed the scoring run, but VCU still held on to the lead.

Men’s basketball vs. Fairfield University (exhibition)

The Rams dominated in the final preseason matchup against Fairfield 82-64. Transfer third-year guard Tyrell Ward and redshirt fourth-year guard Jadrian Tracey helped lead the Rams to victory, with both scoring in double digits. VCU shot 52% from the field and held Fairfield to 34%. VCU never lost the lead thanks to an early three from first-year guard Nyk Lewis.

