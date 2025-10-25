Field hockey takes command against La Salle in dominant fashion

Ethan York, Staff Writer

VCU field hockey defeated La Salle University 1-0 on Friday in a matchup the Rams proved their dominance in.

The black and gold started the game with good control of the ball, making several easy passes connecting throughout the field.

La Salle had two fouls recorded within the first three minutes.

VCU tried to capitalize off of the Explorers’ mistake with a penalty corner three minutes in but it was denied.

VCU second-year Lotje Aalderink had the first shot of the match but it went wide left, returning the ball back to La Salle’s keeper.

Aalderink contributed a lot for the Rams, finishing the match with a team high of five shots, according to StatBroadcast.

“My family’s actually here this weekend, so that helps me prepare for the game,” Aalderink said. “Feeling pride with my team and seeing them celebrate helps motivate me for the game.”

The Rams had an opportunity to score off of a foul from the Explorers, but they couldn’t make it happen. The first quarter ended scoreless with the Rams maintaining heavy offensive possession.

The second quarter started with the same rhythm, Rams relentlessly driving into the Explorers’ half of the field.

La Salle managed to find a gap into VCU’s side three minutes into the second quarter, but the Rams stood them down and immediately regained possession.

The first half stayed consistent with VCU bullying La Salle’s defense, with the Explorers not even getting a shot.

La Salle started the second half with the ball and was immediately rerouted by VCU.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Aalderink led the Rams with four shots, two of which were on goal.

VCU fourth-year Josephine Jense and fourth-year Morena Macera were responsible for the two shots on goal.

La Salle continued to rack up their fouls, with 31 towards the end of the third quarter.

VCU carried on the slew of penalty corner shots, not seeming to find the net despite their dominant offensive possession with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Rams continued their routine of an offensive masterclass without any goals through the end of the third quarter.

As the Black and Gold started the fourth quarter, they looked to put the match to bed and secure a goal.

The last quarter started off competitive for about a minute with both teams finding a way onto either side, before VCU’s offense took control again.

VCU found their first goal of the day with ten minutes left when third-year Josefina Ventimiglia scored off of an assist from Macera.

“I was just glad we got one in, we were knocking on the door,” Ventimiglia said. “We have so many shots on goal it’s a relief to say we did it.”

La Salle tried to respond with a short offensive drive but was shut down by the defense again.

VCU began to play more conservatively, sending only one player forward with most remaining on their defense.

VCU finished the match 1-0, ending the game with 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

Despite the Rams multiple offensive opportunities and the lack of scoring, VCU head coach Stacey Bean remained confident in her players.

“When the goalies are having a good game you just have to keep putting shots on target, just keep shooting and we’ll be fine,” Bean said.

The Rams will host Central Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 26 for an A-10 conference matchup.

