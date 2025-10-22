From left to right: Mayor Danny Avula, Navigators Baseball owner Lou DiBella, VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin and Richmond Director of Economic Development Angie Rodgers at a ceremonial signing ceremony for the Diamond District on Oct. 22, 2025. Photo by Catt Brito.

Marcus Leary, Contributing Writer

A deal on Richmond’s new Diamond District is nearly complete, a redevelopment plan for 67 acres of underutilized land that the city is turning into a hub for sports and entertainment.

The City of Richmond, VCU and Navigators Baseball, the ownership group for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, came together to display their continued collaboration in a ceremonial signing on Oct. 22 at Sports Backers Stadium.

It will include CarMax Park, the new home for the Flying Squirrels and VCU baseball, and the VCU’s new Athletic Village — as well as shops, restaurant space and hotels.

While details still need to be worked out, and the overall operating agreements have not been signed, plans to move forward are underway.

Most speakers spent their allotted three minutes recognizing the work all parties have put in to make the Diamond District a reality. Mayor Danny Avula described the event as a “momentous day” for Richmond.

Odie Donald II, Avula’s Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Richmond, said he believes public-private partnerships like the Diamond District build a more connected community.

“The Diamond District is poised to be a place where families gather, students thrive and local businesses grow,” Donald said.

Construction was slowed down by VCU’s sale of Sports Backers Stadium to the city. The two parties came to an agreement in early October, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. However, the deal won’t be finalized until VCU’s Board of Visitors approves of the terms.

Angie Rodgers, executive director of the Richmond Economic Development Authority, said she expects Sports Backers Stadium to be torn down between January and March of 2026.

Construction of the Athletic Village started in the fall of 2024, with the expected completion being before spring sports began in 2026.

Despite fears that the project’s end would have to be pushed back, VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said he is confident they will still finish around the agreed-upon time.

With the Athletic Village and CarMax Park being key components of the Diamond District, McLaughlin believes the project will improve the student-athlete experience.

“Right now, our guys don’t have their own clubhouse,” McLaughlin said. “So we have to take stuff back and forth to the Siegel Center, where our locker room is. Now we’ll have our own clubhouse and we’ll have our own coaches’ offices. We’ll have a home here.”

McLaughlin confirmed that VCU’s teams could move into CarMax Park as soon as the Flying Squirrels do, with the stadium’s inaugural game on April 7, 2026, according to Minor League Baseball.

