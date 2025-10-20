Data center outage in Northern Virginia shuts down VCU’s Canvas, and half the internet 

Executive Editor October 20, 2025 0
Canvas — the primary platform for assignments and course materials at VCU — was among numerous services shut down following a data center outage in Northern Virginia on Monday.

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

Canvas for VCU went offline around 9 a.m. on Monday after a network of data centers in Northern Virginia run by Amazon Web Services experienced widespread outages — knocking out thousands of apps and websites. 

Smartsheet, Top Hat, RealSource and Trello are among services being affected at VCU, according to the university's IT Status page

The outage originated in Amazon’s US-EAST-1 region of data centers located in Northern Virginia, according to Reuters. The region is often referred to as the “data center capital of the world.”

Snapchat, Reddit, Paypal, Venmo, Duolingo, Toast, Roblox, Fortnite and Ring video doorbells are all among a significant amount of services being affected globally. Amazon Web Services is the world’s largest cloud provider. 

Service recovery across all AWS services continues to improve, according to the latest update posted on the company’s service page. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

