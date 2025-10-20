Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protest draws record crowd to Richmond

Protestors march down Broad Street during the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18. Photo by Burke Loftus.

Ben Martindale, Contributing Writer

Ava Morehead, Contributing Writer

An estimated 20,000 people flooded Richmond on Sunday to participate in the latest anti-Trump “No Kings” protest following unprecedented actions by the president’s administration. The gathering brought a diverse crowd of different ages, identities and ideas to Capitol Square.

The estimated number of participants was double that of the last “No Kings” protest in June, which had an estimated 10,000 people — numbers not seen since 2020, according to previous reports by The CT.

James, a Richmond resident who declined to share his last name, carried an American flag to the protest, which he said represented hope. He came out because he believes America is heading in a dangerous direction.

“This isn’t right, I don’t think anything the current administration is doing is correct,” James said. “I don’t think they’re doing anything for the good of the American people as a whole.”

The protest began in Capitol Square and turned into a march down Broad Street. People echoed chants such as “hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” before arriving at Monroe Park.

“No Kings” brought out not only residents, but members of other communities. One protester, Glen, came all the way from London, United Kingdom. He said he was moved to join the protest by his belief in nonviolent demonstration.

“We saw the participation plans and thought this is something we need to get involved with,” Glen said. “We’d like to express our views eloquently and peacefully. Just getting out and doing something.”

Many protestors carried signs with anti-fascist and anti-authoritarian statements. Kenny, an Air Force retiree, joined the protest out of fear that American democracy is failing.

“I understand what’s going on in this country,” Kenny said. “I’ve been in authoritarian countries before. We’ve fought in a few, and I just can’t see Americans wanting this.”

Protestors chanted phrases of resistance such as “there are no kings,” “shame!” and “free Palestine.” Some participants placed large letters in front of the Virginia State Capitol building to spell out “TAX THE RICH.”

Omar, a Richmond native, noted his Middle Eastern descent and desire to support Palestinians as reasons to protest.

“I don’t agree with the politics of who’s in office right now, but more than anything, this is a chance to get out and protest,” Omar said. “To show the government and other Americans that we are here and we have something to say. A big part of it is the genocide that’s happening in Gaza, that’s a big reason why I’m here.”

Claudia, another attendee, said she remembers protests in the 1960s, and was moved to tears when talking about the current state of America.

“Every day I wake feeling sick to my stomach about what’s going on,” Claudia said. “This fascist regime wants us to feel helpless. Our country has never gone through this; this is the worst time in our history. Why wouldn’t I be here?”

A number of speakers addressed the packed Capitol Square, including representatives from 50501(50 Protests, 50 States, One Movement), Richmond Defensa, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), the Richmond Education Association, Prisoner’s Rights Clinic, Virginia Prison of Conscience and the Virginia Prison Justice Network.They emphasized the need to band together, remain hopeful and vote.

Speaker Alyssa Gonzalez, an organizer for PSL, urges citizens to say no to what’s happening in the current administration.

“Say ‘no’ to a war on black and immigrant neighborhoods,” Gonzalez said. “Say ‘no’ to a war on democratic rights and civil liberties. What’s happening here in the U.S. is tied to a broader global history of exploitation, of intervention and most importantly, resistance.”

Trump, Youngkin and Republicans push back on nationwide protests

Last week, The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson called the then-approaching protest a “hate America rally,” according to WUSA9.

VPM News reported on Friday that Gov. Glenn Youngkin mobilized the Virginia National Guard ahead of the rally. An internal document showed a prepared task force made up of a “Quick Reaction Force” and “Ready Reaction Force” was set to be staged outside of Richmond on Friday, including a “Non-Lethal Weapons Platoon.”

The protest ended up remaining peaceful from start to finish and there were no signs of a National Guard presence.

An AI video was posted on Saturday to Trump’s Truth Social account that seemingly depicted the president flying a fighter jet, wearing a crown and dumping feces on American protesters. Numerous Republican elected officials and pundits criticized the protests and denied the large crowd numbers.

Still, Richmonders carried the Saturday protest to 4 p.m. It ended in Monroe Park with more anti-Trump chants, mock-impeachment petition signings and a performance by the Richmond rock band Dead Billionaires.

With less than a month until Election Day — over 60 “No Kings” events were held across the commonwealth, from Northern Virginia to Hampton Roads, according to organizers. Nearly 2,700 events were held nationwide.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The CT decided to withhold the last names of some protesters to protect their identities, per their requests.

