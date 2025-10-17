Women’s soccer comes up clutch against Spiders in cross-town rivalry 

Kyler Gilliam, Staff Writer

Daniel Pointer, Contributing Writer

VCU women’s soccer defeated the University of Richmond Spiders 2-1 in a cross-town matchup on Thursday.

The Rams scored their first goal at the five-minute mark. VCU third-year defender Ishpreen Marwah delivered a shot left of goal off a cross pass from third-year forward Jazmin Jackson, securing her first collegiate goal with the Rams after transferring from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I’m beyond grateful,” Marwah said. “I’m just so happy that I was able to get that first goal for the team so we can have our momentum going.”

Though Marwah is listed as a defender, VCU head coach Lauren Hutchinson believes anybody within the final third can make a play at the goal.

“Their position is just a starting spot, from there they can go be creative in the final third,” Hutchinson said.

The Rams tried to keep their momentum after the early goal, but Richmond second-year goalkeeper Veronica Rrapi stalled any attacks from VCU, including a save at the 20-minute mark.

The Spiders answered with a goal after a player collision inside the six-yard box. Fourth-year midfielder Emma Shields took advantage of the situation and shot the ball in the middle of the goal over two downed VCU defenders.

Rams third-year goalkeeper Mia Pongratz made an athletic save against Richmond fourth-year forward Marisa Snee. This marked Pongratz’s 70th save this season for the Rams.

VCU dominated the ball for the majority of the first half, outshooting Richmond 10-3 with three shots on goal.

Richmond fourth-year midfielder Kiley Fitzgerald opened up the second half with an off-target shot attempt, blocked again by Pongratz.

The Rams squandered four consecutive goal-scoring opportunities, the last capped by another save from Rrapi at the 64-minute mark. She continued her impressive night with a back-to-back save at the 68-minute mark.

VCU continued to play strong defensively, shutting down another one of the Spider’s offensive attacks before they reached the 18-yard box.

VCU redshirt third-year forward Jensyn Lins scored the game’s final goal at the 79-minute mark off an assist from first-year forward Isabelle Franklin. The ball went right through Rrapi’s hands, ending her career performance.

VCU took care of Richmond 2-1, keeping the Spiders winless in conference play on their way back to Henrico.

Lins said keeping pressure on any goalie is the key to breaking through and scoring.

“One thing that’s going to break down a keeper is putting her under pressure continuously throughout the game,” Lins said. “Making her make mistakes, the ball fumbles from her hands and that’s when she second guesses herself.”

The rivalry between the Spiders and Rams showed throughout the game, as UR out-fouled VCU 15-7.

Marwah said her team wanted to send a message to Richmond and any team they play that they are the aggressors.

“We wanted to be beasts and dogs, we wanted to dominate,” Marwah said. “Not just for Richmond, but for every team that we play, we want to go out there, we want to be electric, we want to make sure that they know that they’re scared of us.”

VCU will play Loyola University Chicago in an Atlantic 10 matchup on Oct. 19 at Loyola Soccer Park.

Related