Lederhosen, beer and bratwurst: Richmond Oktoberfest hits this weekend

Cora Perkins, Assistant Spectrum Editor

Richmonders, get ready to raise your steins, put on your lederhosen and dance to polka. Bustling with beer — Richmond Oktoberfest will return for its 55th year this weekend.

Richmond Oktoberfest was started in 1969 by two ethnic German clubs in Richmond, “Gesangverein Virginia,” which translates to “Singing Association of Virginia,” and the “Deutscher Sportclub.” Both groups are dedicated to preserving German culture, language and tradition in the Richmond area, with Oktoberfest as the main event.

The festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway.

Ticket prices have been lowered to $10 for one day and $15 for two. They are purchasable at richmondoktoberfestinc.com. Those under 15 years old can attend for free.

This year, the festival will host live music and entertainment, featuring Die Lustigen Almdudler and the SGTEV Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers. There will also be a variety of German beer, wine and food for those who are aged 21+ to purchase.

With a selection of German sausages by Usinger’s Deli from Wisconsin and freshly made potato pancakes, cakes and pastries from Reinecker’s Bakery in Ohio, attendees have a hearty menu to choose from.

Attendees with children can rely on the Kinder Korner program, in which adult volunteers will watch over and provide youngsters with activities such as crafts, face painting and table games.

There will also be an Oktoberfest parade each night with “der Bürgermeister,” which translates to “the mayor,” and a stein hoisting competition.

The stein hoisting contest is $5 to enter and open to everyone. Contestants must hold a one liter ceramic stein full of water at shoulder level for as long as possible. The winner will receive a three liter fully functional beer stein.

The local traditions mixed with those of a classic Oktoberfest create the festival that brings flocking crowds to the raceway every year. The Richmond community comes together each year to celebrate and feel the spirit of the festival.

Dubbed the “only authentic German Oktoberfest in Central Virginia” by the festival’s website, it is meant to spread “gemütlichkeit” — cozy, homelike, informal and good-natured fun.

EDITORS NOTE: The Commonwealth Times does not promote underage drinking. Students

Related