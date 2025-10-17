ATTORNEY GENERAL DEBATE: Miyares attacks Jones over texting scandal; Jones calls Miyares a ‘Trump cheerleader’

Former Del. Jay Jones (left) and incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares shake hands at their first, and likely only, debate at the University of Richmond on Thursday. Photo courtesy of University of Richmond.

Sal Orlando, Staff Writer

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Democratic Del. Jay Jones went head-to-head in their first, and likely only, debate to become the commonwealth’s next top prosecutor on Thursday.

The debate — held at the University of Richmond — amassed greater attention from voters following leaked texts from 2022 in which Jones mused hypothetically killing the House of Delegates Speaker at the time, Todd Gilbert.

Miyares repeatedly attacked on Jones on his scandals

The candidates each received a list of possible topics prior to the debate that would be asked about, but not the specific questions. Both of them agreed not to interrupt each other.

Miyares opened by recalling his work as attorney general, particularly his focus on aggressively prosecuting violent offenders and fentanyl dealers — before quickly shifting to attacking Jones for his recent scandals and inexperience.

“He’s never prosecuted a day in his life,” Miyares said.

Jones opened by acknowledging his focus to “put Virginia first.” He apologized for the text messages he sent regarding Gilbert and said he will be accountable for his mistakes.

“I’m sorry to Speaker Gilbert, I’m sorry to his family, I’m sorry to my family, and I’m sorry to every single Virginian,” Jones said.

Miyares said if Jones were truly sorry for what he had done, he would stop running for office. The incumbent attorney general repeatedly attacked Jones on his text scandal, as well as another regarding Jones’ conviction and community service for driving 64 miles per hour over the speed limit on I-64 in 2022.

Jones attacked Miyares for working with Trump

Jones shifted the conversation to Miyares not standing up to President Donald Trump, labeling the attorney general as a “Trump cheerleader.”

“This race and the stakes of this race are very clear about whether or not you want someone to do what Donald Trump says,” Jones said.

Miyares was asked how he would protect Virginia schools from political influence in Washington following the Trump administration’s pressure on the University of Virginia to sign a compact that would align the university with his policies.

“Our schools, under our leadership, have been protected and vigorously defended and always will [be] because I’m a product of Virginia’s universities and K-12 education,” Miyares said. “Our higher ed system is indeed the crown jewel of the commonwealth.”

Miyares repeatedly said that if Jones wanted to fight Washington, he should have run for Congress instead.

Clashes over clean energy

Miyares and Jones attacked each other over their energy policies.

Jones has been a vocal critic of Dominion Energy, Virginia’s largest energy company, polluter and political spender. He won his primary race without the backing of Dominion, but rather Clean Virginia, a political action committee that funds candidates who pledge not to take money from Dominion.

Miyares criticized Jones for his support of offshore wind farms projects in Virginia, and claimed that Virginia’s carbon footprint is the same it was 15 years ago.

“He [Jones] votes for 100% of the offshore wind project in Virginia, $10 billion on the back of rate payers and taxpayers,” Miyares said.

Jones argued that the environment is being threatened and clean air and water must be prioritized in order to protect it. He said Dominion must be held accountable.

“I will make sure that we have a clean environment, we hold these corporate polluters accountable and we lower costs here for Virginians who are feeling the squeeze,” Jones said.

Jones noted that Dominion Energy is Miyares’ highest campaign donor — which is true, aside from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Miyares said Jones was ‘unfit’ to lead public safety

When asked to respond to Miyares’ attacks on his ‘soft on crime’ policies, Jones mentioned his three-pillar public safety plan: cracking down on violent crime, getting illegal guns off the streets and protecting children.

Jones talked about “taking out” the largest “ghost gun” manufacturer in the country while working as assistant attorney general in Washington. Ghost guns are homemade, often 3D-printed and untraceable firearms.

Miyares repeatedly claimed that Jones would not be able to pass a background check, given his personal scandals, and that he was unfit to lead law enforcement.

After Miyares claimed Jones said he “hoped cops would die,” Jones interrupted, refuting the claim. Miyares fired back.

“Let’s be clear, there is a reason why the Fraternal Order of Police, the PBA [Police Benevolent Association] and every single major law enforcement association in the state of Virginia has not just endorsed me, Jay, they said you need to drop out,” Miyares said.

Both candidates agreed to enforce immigration laws

Miyares claimed that “every state has become a border state” because of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

“My job is to protect the innocent and go after these transnational gangs that are hurting Virginians, which we have done,” Miyares said.

Jones argued that, though immigration laws should be enforced, the focus must be on due process for those involved.

The full attorney general debate is available to watch on YouTube.

Virginians can participate in early voting until Nov. 1. Election day is on Nov. 4. Voting information, locations and hours are available at elections.virginia.gov.

