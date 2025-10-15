This election is important beyond policy. Here’s why you need to vote.

Amy McDonald, Contributing Writer

In a year marked by water crises, massive protests and an enduring housing shortage, 2025 in Richmond seems intent on resurrecting the spiteful corpse of 2020. Today’s national political climate is a bit of a hellscape — increased extremism and political violence, tax dollars funding a genocide in Gaza and a widening wealth gap surpassing the Gilded Age.

If you are dissatisfied with the current administration, one of the easiest forms of civic engagement is voting. However, I have noticed a cultural mood shift of frustration and political nihilism in young people that doesn’t match the urgency of the issues we face.

Students and young adults are busy building their careers, balancing school, work and other responsibilities in an economy that is increasingly prioritizing profits over people. This can lead us to having little energy left to devote to elections. Even if they have the time for a quick Google search, it can be challenging to stay informed about state and local government actions, as many mainstream news programs focus primarily on national events.

The effect of a vote is continually diminishing, which lowers incentive. But we can’t give in to political apathy. Voting is the basis on which the people have a voice. While the candidate choices might not represent the needs and experiences of their constituents, real impacts arise from collective action.

Low voter turnout for elections, especially those other than the presidential election, is always an issue. Campaign paraphernalia for the 2024 mayoral election in Richmond was circulating everywhere in the city a year ago. Still, it seems that younger registered voters are feeling extremely disenfranchised by previous elections and the names on their ballots. .

But young people are the most impacted by local elections — just not immediately. Look at the VCU Board of Visitors: they are appointed by the governor of Virginia, and control the passing of university policy, tuition rates and more.

State action is critical, especially in light of recent shifts in federal precedent. The federal government is changing — as services and funding are cut, state and local governments respond in different ways. Our selection will determine whether Virginia shores up services or diminishes them; whether we can codify reproductive freedom and marriage equality at the state level, or if programs will be created to respond to issues of nutrition, education, and healthcare.

The bedrock of democracy is an agreement that the people vote for elected officials to represent them. With only two-thirds of people voting, democracy is not functioning as the founders intended. The government is changing, whether we like it or not. Choosing not to vote — not to civically engage — will only disadvantage yourself.

Nov. 4 is the final day to vote for Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 House of Delegates seats and various other local offices will also be on our ballots.

You can register online, check your registration and find information about electoral candidates at elections.virginia.gov. Early voting is available now by mail and in-person, allowing you to avoid the lines on Election Day and choose your own time.

The last day to register online is Oct. 24. Otherwise, you can register in person with a provisional ballot until Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is also Oct. 24. Early voting is available now until November 1.

