What the government shutdown means for VCU and you

Molly Manning, News Editor

The federal government shut down at the beginning of October. VCU, a publicly funded institution, could be hit as the shutdown continues, but effects are still being identified, according to administrators.

Government shutdowns occur when Congress fails to advance a budget to carry federal agencies through the next fiscal period — causing government services to slow or pause, and leaving federal workers without pay.

Senate Democrats and Republicans caused the recent shutdown by failing to agree on whether to extend health care spending under the Affordable Care Act. Both parties are blaming each other.

Researchers at VCU will have limited communication with the government

Public universities are mainly affected through their federal funding and research grants. VCU received $200.1 million in research grants in fiscal year 2024.

VCU’s vice president for research and innovation Srirama Rao issued an email to the university on Sept. 30 with resources and guidance in anticipation of the shutdown.

“Existing work on projects should continue, unless communication is received from the agency to the contrary,” Rao stated.

Rao advised researchers to continue submitting proposals, though responses from administration would be limited as most of their contacts in government agencies would be unavailable for guidance.

“Particularly for those with federal contracts, communication regarding specific contingency plans could be expected,” Rao stated.

David Oglethorpe, executive director for research communications at VCU, said the implications of the shutdown will not be seen by researchers right away.

When the university is awarded a grant from the federal government, researchers set up accounts, do their research and then charge the government for it, according to Oglethorpe. He said the impact of the shutdown will be felt if researchers are unable to “draw down” their funding.

VCU’s policy is to “float” research until they can draw money down again, Oglethorpe said.

“So currently in terms of the actual funding mechanism, researchers shouldn’t see an impact,” Oglethorpe said. “The place where they might see an impact is being able to liaise and converse with program officers and other services from the federal government.”

Oglethorpe said the biggest priority is hearing from researchers if they run into issues and advocating for them while continuing to reevaluate, should fiscal problems arise.

“We do all that we can to advocate for our researchers,” Oglethorpe said. “If our student researchers, our faculty researchers, if they run into any issues they should definitely bring them to our attention. If they get any communications from the federal government about their research projects they should communicate it, send it to us so we can help work them through it and that throughout the shutdown we’re here as a resource.”

What will happen to federal workers and agencies?

While Congress and President Donald Trump will continue to be paid throughout the shutdown, hourly workers, like janitors and security guards, are not required to fulfill their hours and do not have secured back pay.

Federal workers are typically told they will receive their paychecks after shutdowns end, but Trump has threatened to end that expectation, according to the Associated Press. Virginia is one of the states with the highest concentrations of federal workers.

National Guard troops, many of whom are deployed to cities around the country, will be working for free. Active-duty troops are required to continue working, according to the Pentagon’s Contingency Plan.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential employees and are required to work without pay through the shutdown. Many are staying home despite this, leading to ground delays and cancellations at many major airports, according to CNN.

Some national parks and museums are already closing. Some popular parks in Arlington, Virginia — just outside Washington — were barred off to visitors. Shenandoah National Park will remain open, but with limited staffing.

There is also potential for slowdowns in the distribution of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

The Food and Drug Administration will also not be providing regulation of meat, eggs and livestock.

The United Network for Organ Sharing has furloughed 90 employees according to ABC 8. The nonprofit urged lawmakers to reopen the government and that “patients’ lives depend on it.”

No end to the shutdown in sight

Ahead of the shutdown, spending bills by both parties failed to get enough votes to pass. Democrats put forward a spending bill that would have extended health care spending under the Affordable Care Act while reversing Medicaid cuts. Republicans tried to pass a seven-week stopgap funding plan.

Charles Conyers, an adjunct professor of political science, worked for the United States Office of Personnel Management for 20 years, including during the most recent shutdown in 2018.

Conyers said government shutdowns are nerve-racking for federal employees, as they have no indication of whether or not they will have work the next day.

“You sit in front of the television watching the news, trying to determine what your plans will be for the next day,” Conyers said. “But the ones that really suffer, to me, are the ones that are required to come to work and not get paid. Because they have all the expenses of commuting, lunch, daycare. They have all the expenses and no income.”

Congress is responsible for creating the budget, and Conyers said there has not been a timely budget in as long as he can remember. He said Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is the reason for the current shutdown.

“If they hadn’t passed that bill in March, you wouldn’t have some of the scenarios that we are fighting currently,” Conyers said. “I don’t see any short-term solution to the divide today. In fact, the House probably hasn’t been in session [for] 14 days since August. And neither the House or the Senate are in session today. Neither sides are really sitting down to talk and try to solve it.”

