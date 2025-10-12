Revamped VCU men’s basketball team shows out in Black and Gold game 

Ben Martindale, Contributing Writer

VCU’s men’s basketball team played its annual Black and Gold game on Oct. 11 at the Siegel Center. The scrimmage serves as the start of VCU’s basketball season and offers a unique first look at the new team.

“This is not normal, only the elite of the elite have this,” head coach Phil Martelli Jr. said when addressing the cheering, packed crowd.

The game ushered in the start of Martelli Jr.’s tenure as VCU’s new men’s basketball coach, and also marked the debut of eight transfer athletes and two incoming first-years.

The VCU men’s intrasquad scrimmage was broken up into three periods, each simulating an end of game scenario.

The first period was 12 minutes, beginning with both teams tied at 30. The second period lasted 10 minutes, with the teams tied 40-40. The final period started at 50-50 and lasted six minutes.

Players switched teams throughout the game, with the Black squad winning all three periods.

The Siegel Center was electric throughout the entire game, as both sides showed a tenacity that made it easy to forget you were watching a scrimmage.

Guards

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. entered the flow state early and stayed there, torching the defense at all levels. He showcased crafty finishes, smooth midrange game and the ability to knock down the three.

Returning second-year guard Brandon Jennings impressed throughout using his slashing ability to score inside, draw fouls and create easy buckets for his teammates.

Third-year Louisiana State University transfer Tyrell Ward brings another aggressive slashing option. Boasting a lengthy 6-foot-6-inch frame, he used his size with skill — showing the quickness necessary to get around big men and finish over smaller defenders.

VCU added another elite guard talent this offseason in second-year University of Connecticut transfer Ahmad Nowell. He dropped 13 points in the second quarter alone, knocking down three triples.

First-year four star prospect Nyk Lewis showed flashes of what looks to be a very high ceiling. He was shifty off the dribble, lightning fast in transition and fearless at the rim.

“That’s what we want, we’ve been asking these guys to make my job hard,” Martelli Jr. said. “I walk out of the building tonight thinking that competition level is really high. It could go either way, it’ll come down to sacrifice to be honest with you.”

Forwards

Villanova University transfer Jordann Dumont quickly introduced himself to VCU fans with an impressive transition slam. Dumont showed a silky smooth jumpshot, knocking down a second quarter transition three.

Third-year Charleston transfer Lazar Djokovic was massive on both sides of the ball. In the first period, he showed his length by blocking two jump shots.He turned things up offensively in the second period, knocking down a deep three and shooting 100% at the free throw line.

Fan favorite fourth-year forward Christian Fermin looked solid on both sides of the ball but was especially impactful in the paint. He rebounded and impacted offensive shot attempts more than his lone block might indicate.

In an era of basketball that has been defined by iso-ball and three point shooting, the new VCU team is showing a refreshing desire to attack the rim, move the ball and play hardnosed defense.

Though the season is just beginning, the new squad is looking to have a bright future.

