College overcommitment culture is keeping us burned out

Aliyah Pitt, Contributing Writer

College often feels like a race with no foreseeable finish line. Between classes, clubs, jobs, internships and the constant pull of social life, students face a never-ending list of opportunities and obligations.

Saying “yes” to everything can feel like the only way to succeed. Ambition is celebrated, and productivity is often treated as a measure of worth. But while eagerness can open doors, it also risks closing another: peace of mind.

The hardest part of saying “no” for many students is battling the guilt that comes with it. College teaches responsibility — yet it rarely teaches boundary-setting. When it seems like peers can handle full schedules with ease, turning down an opportunity feels like falling behind.

Agreeing to every request may seem harmless — covering a coworker’s shift, staying up late to finish a group project or volunteering for yet another event — but the cumulative effect is overwhelming.

The culture of overcommitment doesn’t just fall back on students. Schools like VCU pride themselves on student involvement and community engagement, which are undeniably valuable experiences. But the unspoken downside of this standard is the expectation that you need to juggle everything at once to be “truly involved.”

Each extra commitment chips away at the limited hours in a day, leaving less time for rest, hobbies or simple breathing. Students underestimate how quickly this cycle can spiral into burnout. By trying to prove ourselves, we sacrifice the energy we need to perform well. Sleep schedules collapse. Friendships suffer. Worst of all, mental health deteriorates.

Over 30% of undergraduate students said their academic performance was negatively impacted by anxiety in the American College Health Association’s spring 2025 report.

While many factors contribute to that figure, overextension culture is an undeniable culprit.

Learning to say “no” is more than an act of self-preservation — it is resistance against burnout. Refusing an extra responsibility does not mean a student is lazy or unambitious. It means we are aware of our limits and willing to protect our well-being. Boundaries are not weaknesses — they are tools of strength.

With fewer commitments, students can devote more time to the activities and relationships that truly matter to them. Instead of scattering energy across dozens of obligations, they should focus on excelling in areas that closely align with their passions.

Colleges can and should support a standard that prioritizes mental health. Faculty can normalize discussions about workload, emphasize quality over quantity and remind students that burnout helps no one. Career advisers can guide students toward opportunities that align with their values, rather than encouraging them to chase every opportunity for a resume.

VCU has free counseling services with mental health resources and confidential, one-on-one sessions. The Student Success Office also assists with tutoring, time management and academic coaching.

Ultimately, students must hold themselves accountable. The next time someone asks for help, it’s OK to pause before answering and think, “Is this request manageable?” Does it align with my personal goals? Or will it simply add stress to my life without any meaningful reward?”

Success in college isn’t about collecting the most achievements. It’s about building a foundation for a healthy, sustainable future.

It is about pacing yourself, setting boundaries and recognizing limits. Sometimes, the most valuable “yes” is the one you can give to the thought of resting and accepting help when you need it most.

