Panthers maul Rams: Men’s soccer remains winless at home

Kyler Gilliam, Staff Writer

Yenni Jimenez Acosta, Contributing Writer

VCU men’s soccer fell short 3-1 against the High Point University Panthers on Sept. 5 at Sports Backers Stadium.

The Rams’ tough non-conference schedules continue to prove to be a challenge. The Rams only win came against in-state rival Old Dominion University, according to VCU Athletics.

VCU still has not grasped its first at-home win, creating a slow start to the season.

High Point’s aggressive defense gave redshirt third-year forward Daniel Lugo an early shot on goal that VCU third-year goalkeeper Trevor Maloney saved two minutes into the game.

VCU’s offense curbed the Panthers’ defensive intensity and scored the first goal of the game, with redshirt third-year midfielder Lucas White sinking a shot assisted by graduate student Camilo Cami at the eight minute mark.

Cami gave White all the credit for his assist.

“Lucas was in the right place, and he did all of the job,” Cami said.

After White’s first goal of the young season, both teams’ defenses dominated for most of the first half.

VCU head coach Dave Giffard praised the team’s first half performance, highlighting their ability to create opportunities in the box.

“First 38 minutes, we did very well and created a lot of high percentage chances,” Giffard said. “We got more runners in the areas, in the box, and so that was a good step.”

The Panthers broke the game’s offensive dry spell with a late first-half offensive surge.

High Point first-year forward Prosper Adagani evened the score with a header off a cross pass from fourth-year Celestin Blondel 39 minutes into the first half.

High Point got a penalty kick at the 43-minute mark, allowing fourth-year midfielder Jefferson Amaya to score with a shot to the left side of the goal.

The Panthers ended the first half 2-1.

VCU Second-year defender Nikita Hayes said that the team was still uplifting each other after High Point’s back-to-back goals.

“Keep our head up if the game is not going our way,” Hayes said.

High Point fourth-year defender and midfielder Nick Herb scored a goal and kept the rout going at the 50-minute mark. Goalkeeper Maloney slipped during Herb’s attack on the goal, giving him an easy goal.

Lucas White received a red card at the 55-minute mark, ending the day for the Rams’ lone scorer. The Panthers were awarded a free kick from the foul but did not score.

The red card was for violent behavior, which will keep White off the field for the Rams’ next game. Coach Giffard was displeased with the call.

“Very difficult red card for me to swallow,” Giffard said. “Now, the game is a little bit academic.”

High Point dominated the flow of the game after gaining its two-goal lead in the second half, outshooting the Rams 9-1 and continuing VCU’s losing streak at home.

VCU men’s soccer will face Clemson University on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Historic Higgs Field in Clemson, South Carolina at 6 p.m.

Related