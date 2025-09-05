Women’s soccer ships Navy back to the academy in tight game

VCU third-year forward Jazmin Jackson (left) celebrating her game winning goal alongside fourth-year forward Kendyl Sarver (middle) and first-year forward Isabelle Franklin (right). Photo by Kieran Stevens.

Ethan York, Staff Writer

Daniel Pointer, Contributing Writer

VCU women’s soccer won 2-1 in a close game against the United States Naval Academy on Sept. 4 at Sports Backers Stadium.

VCU started the game off driving into USNA’s half of the field, showing ferocity early into the match.

The first shot of the game came eight minutes into the first half from USNA first-year forward Jessica Black, but she was stopped by VCU third-year goalkeeper Mia Pongratz.

VCU struggled defensively as USNA got another shot just 20 seconds later, this time from USNA second-year forward Kayana Adlam, but Pongratz came up big for VCU again.

USNA continued its onslaught 20 minutes into the first half, with three shots to VCU’s zero, according to StatBroadcast.

VCU started regaining its offensive composure 25 minutes into the match, with redshirt third-year forward Jensyn Lins getting a shot off following a corner kick.

USNA saw an opportunity from a goal kick with a fast offensive break by first-year forward Sona Gonzales, but she folded under the VCU pressure with a weak shot.

VCU first-year midfielder Tatum Scialdone tried to get VCU on the scoresheet with just under six minutes to go in the first half, but her shot was denied by USNA second-year goalkeeper Natasha Stramrood.

VCU seemed to find its stride in the game as the first half ended with three shots on offense and two saves on defense, while USNA ended with four shots and one save, according to StatBroadcast.

USNA started the second half with the ball, but both teams found themselves in a stalemate for possession in the first five minutes.

USNA finally broke the deadlock as Black tactfully maneuvered her way to the goal and punched in the first score of the game five minutes into the second half.

The Rams tied the game back up thanks to fourth-year forward Kendyl Sarver, who snuck in her first goal of the season at the 60-minute mark.

This was Sarver’s first goal coming off a knee injury that cut her last season short after only five games.

“It means everything to me,” Sarver said. “I think you come back from something like this, and you get to a point where you want to excel.”

VCU continued to steamroll USNA’s defense, taking a total of 11 shots 23 minutes into the second half.

Pongratz continued to be a savior for VCU, stopping another USNA assault with 20 minutes remaining. She credits her big game to working with her former teammate, goalkeeper Allison Karpovich.

“Looking up to Allison, it feels great to kind of step into that spot and it’s huge shoes to fill,” Pongratz said. “It feels good to get those stats up because it’s a gritty win tonight.”

Pongratz finished the game with four saves, helping to keep VCU’s hopes alive.

VCU found the net again with five minutes remaining in the match thanks to third-year forward Jazmin Jackson, who took advantage of USNA’s tired defense at the 84-minute mark.

Jackson — who was coming off an ankle injury — scored the first collegiate goal of her career to give VCU the win.

VCU finished the game strong, ending the match with its first home win of the season.

VCU head coach Lauryn Hutchinson, while proud of the team’s victory, has her eyes set on the opponents ahead.

“We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing, we’re going to figure out our strengths, and continue to follow the details to find success,” Hutchinson said.

VCU women’s soccer will face Old Dominion University on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Sports Backers Stadium.

