The weekly recap: Aug. 27

VCU men’s and women’s soccer look to bounce back after a rough week of losses to start the season. Find all VCU athletic events on the VCU athletic composite schedule.

Men’s soccer vs. Akron

VCU men’s soccer suffered a 3-0 loss in the season opener to No. 21 ranked Akron University at home on Aug. 21. Third-year goalkeeper Trevor Maloney made his first career start, and graduate student forward Camilo Comi made his return from Injured Reserve, according to VCU Athletics. VCU kept the match competitive for the first hour, only allowing one goal from a penalty kick, but two more goals and being outshot 20-to-5 put the game in the books.

Women’s soccer at American

VCU women’s soccer tied 1-1 in a matchup with American University. Fourth-year defender Stella Castro scored her first career goal, and third-year goalkeeper Mia Pongratz had four saves in the matchup, according to VCU Athletics. The Rams fought hard in the gritty game as both teams tied for 14 shots each, earning VCU its second draw of the season.

Men’s soccer at UNC Greensboro

VCU men’s soccer lost a tight 3-2 match at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Third-year midfielder Andrey Salmeron shined in the loss, scoring the Rams’ first points of the season for a second year in a row, according to VCU Athletics. The Rams outshot the Spartans 12-to-8, but the Spartans held a 5-4 advantage with shots on goal. Third-year midfielder Kai Feng also scored his first career goal.

VCU will be on the road at Old Dominion University on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. ECU

VCU women’s soccer played home in Sports Backers Stadium against East Carolina University, suffering a 4-0 shutout in the matchup. VCU was outshot 21-to-5 with just one of those shots being on goal, according to VCU Athletics. Third-year midfielder Brianna Lawrence placed the sole shot on goal for VCU. Pongratz had a career-high eight saves in the matchup despite the loss.

VCU will be on the road at Loyola University Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.

