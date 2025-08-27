The newly built T.B. Smith Community Center stands on Ruffin Rd. in south Richmond. Photo by Jonda Stephens.

T.B. Smith Community Center reopens in Richmond’s southside

Skye Hathaway, Contributing Writer

The ​T.B. Smith Community Center recently reopened at a new location in Richmond’s southside on Ruffin Road, which includes 30,000 square feet of facilities for community members to enjoy, according to Tamara Jenkins, Richmond public information manager.

The $20 million facility includes amenities such as an indoor gym, playground and nature trails, according to CBS 6.

Jenkins stated in an email that she believes the center will become a point of collaboration for Richmond citizens and add to their lives.

“Through rigorous community engagement processes, by means of surveys, neighborhood meetings and presentations, the community center becomes more than a building; it becomes a collaboration amongst designers, residents and the city for a building that truly enhances the lives of its southside residents,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins stated that she believes the center will give citizens an inviting space to gather as a community.

“We believe the opening of this center will have a lasting impact on the public by providing a welcoming space where people of all ages can come together, access valuable programs, and build meaningful connections,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins stated that the center will provide a space for community members to grow and gain pride in their neighborhood. It may also be used as a shelter in case of emergency response situations.

“It’s more than just a building — it’s a place where residents can learn, grow, and feel supported. Our hope is that it becomes a true hub of community life, helping to strengthen neighborhoods, inspire future generations, and foster a sense of pride and belonging throughout the area,” Jenkins stated.

