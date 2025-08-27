T. B. Smith Community Center reopens in Richmond’s southside
T.B. Smith Community Center reopens in Richmond’s southside
Skye Hathaway, Contributing Writer
The T.B. Smith Community Center recently reopened at a new location in Richmond’s southside on Ruffin Road, which includes 30,000 square feet of facilities for community members to enjoy, according to Tamara Jenkins, Richmond public information manager.
The $20 million facility includes amenities such as an indoor gym, playground and nature trails, according to CBS 6.
Jenkins stated in an email that she believes the center will become a point of collaboration for Richmond citizens and add to their lives.
“Through rigorous community engagement processes, by means of surveys, neighborhood meetings and presentations, the community center becomes more than a building; it becomes a collaboration amongst designers, residents and the city for a building that truly enhances the lives of its southside residents,” Jenkins stated.
Jenkins stated that she believes the center will give citizens an inviting space to gather as a community.
“We believe the opening of this center will have a lasting impact on the public by providing a welcoming space where people of all ages can come together, access valuable programs, and build meaningful connections,” Jenkins stated.
Jenkins stated that the center will provide a space for community members to grow and gain pride in their neighborhood. It may also be used as a shelter in case of emergency response situations.
“It’s more than just a building — it’s a place where residents can learn, grow, and feel supported. Our hope is that it becomes a true hub of community life, helping to strengthen neighborhoods, inspire future generations, and foster a sense of pride and belonging throughout the area,” Jenkins stated.