New York to Richmond: Jazz duo to play at the Hofheimer

Acute Inflections, a jazz and R&B group from New York City, looks to create an inspiring and proud environment for their audiences.

The duo is coming to Richmond on Aug. 31 to play at the Hofheimer Building in Scott’s Addition as part of their “Soulful Sounds” tour.

Acute Inflections formed 13 years ago through spontaneity, according to singer Elasea Douglas and bassist Sadiki Pierre. They were supposed to perform in a band with others, but they never showed up, forcing Douglas and Pierre to perform as a duo. The crowd relished in the performance, and the pair have been Acute Inflections ever since.

The duo consists of only a singer and a bass player, so they must get creative to include percussive elements throughout their shows, according to Pierre. Acute Inflections is entirely self-produced.

“I can be percussive with tapping on the strings,” Pierre said. “I can be percussive with just rubbing the hand up and down on the strings … I can tap the body of the bass.”

The duo tries to explore with their music by revamping older songs, according to Douglas.

“We do a lot of our own takes on or covers of other popular songs that might have initially been rock songs, or pop, and we would slow it down and do it jazzy, or do it R&B or do it Latin,” Douglas said.

Acute Inflections take their roles as perfomers seriously, hoping audiences recieve their message.

“We have social responsibility as artists and people in the forefront,” Douglas said. “People who are in the limelight, we have to take the responsibility of the influence that we have and the ripple that it causes.”

Acute Inflections attract a mature audience with their blues and neo-soul influences, and the crowd tend to feel a lot more joyous after a performance as opposed to the start, according to Douglas.

“We want them to feel inspired and proud that they took a chance on something new, because a lot of people who come to our shows, it’s their first time, and they always say they’re just giving this thing a chance,” Douglas said.

The duo pulls influence from the Harlem Renaissance.

“We chose a 1920s or Harlem Renaissance look because that was a time when we as Black people were at our peak in our confidence,” Douglas said. “In our power of being our best selves, we were displayed in our best way.”

Acute Inflections has gained a solid following, according to Tricia Fogle, their personal assistant.

“The audience loves what they do and really appreciates their type of vibe; classy and elegant, and so their numbers seem to be growing,” Fogle said.

Acute Inflections will perform two shows on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hofheimer.

