A letter from the editor

Jack Glagola, News Editor

Dear reader,

This is my last issue as News Editor. It has been a wild year and a half and I could not be more proud to have been part of keeping the VCU community informed — from the Palestine protests to Board of Visitors meetings, from union rallies to new coffee shops. I would not be heading where I am now if not for the staff, the advisers and most of all, our readers for making our work possible in the first place. I hope you are as excited for what The Commonwealth Times will come up with in the years to come as I am. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading.

Sincerely,

Jack Glagola

