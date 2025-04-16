Beyond the horizon, into eternity with RAWE models

Model Diavanni Dejesus wearing a design by Seamguru at The RAWE Runway Show, ‘Horizon of Eternity.’ Photo courtesy of Rafiq Afrifa.

Salma Escoto, Contributing Writer

Models of all aesthetics strutted fiercely on the runway at the sold-out RAWE “Horizon of Eternity” fashion show on April 12. It was the talent development brand’s first official show, according to RAWE founder and president Raniah Aweina.

Aweina said she wanted to continue her journey in the fashion industry while at VCU after having her own modeling experience in high school.

RAWE began as a modeling club at VCU but later developed into a business for anyone and everyone to join in Richmond. There are now plans to expand beyond Richmond, according to Aweina.

Aweina said that she wanted people to know that when they interact with and experience RAWE, they can do anything they want if they put their mind to.

“RAWE is all about getting to the point where you want to be for your dreams, it’s a base point of growth and stepping into the fashion industry,” Aweina said. “I love being that stepping stone for people from where they start not knowing anything and teaching them about it and watching them thrive.”

The “Horizon of Eternity” show started as an idea in May 2024 inspired by South African singer Tyla Seethal’s MET Gala dress, and by August 2024 the hunt for venues and designers began, according to Aweina.

“The show is all about how fashion is timeless because deserts are seen as never-ending, trends will always cycle back,” Aweina said.

RAWE started with the desert theme and branched off from there, with the show being kept in mind during season two tryouts, according to JaKeira Curtis, RAWE’s vice president.

The main goal of the show was for RAWE to prove its credibility as a brand in the fashion industry being run by young 20-year-old women, according to Curtis.

There was a major focus on the neutral-beige desert color palette, which was where the theme of the show was built from, according to Tyra Bodrick, RAWE’s creative director.

Bodrick said that taking on the lead for set design, a lot of inspiration came from neutral classy interior design.

In their search for the proper venue and supplies to set the ambiance, they faced a handful of rejections, according to Saige-Lynn Stewart, RAWE’s event coordinator.

“You have to be flexible, things happen and you have to move on, and that comes with anything,” Stewart said.

The biggest challenge faced as the event coordinator was rejection, but that’s just part of the industry, according to Stewart.

The next planned step is to solidify RAWE as a professional brand, to see what they’re truly capable of and hope that the audience will be inspired by this, even making their own connections in the industry, according to Stewart.

