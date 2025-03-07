Virginia Repertory Theatre cancels shows as crisis deepens

Skye Hathaway, Contributing Writer

The Virginia Repertory Theatre was forced to cancel its performance of “Fat Ham,” which featured queer and Black leads, calling into question the future of the theatre after a failed building sale, according to The Richmonder.

This devastating blow comes after their emergency fundraiser last year, which was held to keep the business temporarily above water, according to the article.

The Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, is currently home to Virginia Rep’s education program, which offers summer camps and educational workshops for children and VCU students.

Gracie Berneche, Virginia Rep’s educational assistant and VCU alumni, said the educational program is working closely with community partners to ensure that it can continue to serve the community despite the eventual sale.

Despite the theatre’s recent setbacks — including their cancellation of the show “Fat Ham” — Berneche said the top priority of the theatre continues to be transparency and community-building, especially through their time of uncertainty.

“What happened recently was super unfortunate, and we all can recognize that, and we all see it,” Berneche said. “Everybody at Virginia Rep is heartbroken about the cancellation of one of our shows and the sale of the building not going through, but we can promise you as a company that we are going to be transparent and focused on community as the forefront of everything that we do.”

Virginia Rep is holding rehearsals for their upcoming show “Dial M For Murder,” which Klaus Schuller, the director of Virginia Rep, said is set to continue as scheduled, although they are taking it day by day.

“Right now we are operating one day at a time and one show at a time,” Schuller said. “And beyond that, we are working to put that same certainty under the rest of the season.”

The theatre will hold its 13th annual gala on March 22, called “A Night With Virginia Rep,” which will include live performances, dinner and a live auction. Virginia Rep is currently selling tickets to the event, which is an effort to not only fundraise but also to cultivate relationships within the community, according to Schuller.

“It’s an opportunity to get together, meet everyone, see everyone and reinforce our relationships in the community,” Schuller said.

Schuller said theatre is important to the community and Virginia Rep aims to further help the public understand the importance of local theatre.

“We’re using this moment to reach out to other arts communities, to communities of color, to student communities, to deepen all of those relationships so that people understand what our mission is, why we’re here and how they can be a part of it,” Schuller said.

Schuller said the Richmond community can help the theatre continue its mission.

“Come fill our houses. Come to our shows. Come to our gala,” Schuller said. “You know, just go with your feet, tell the community that Virginia Rep is important to you by coming to see our shows.”

Virginia Rep has a partnership with VCU, allowing students in the theatre program to see any of their shows for free when they call the box office to claim their free tickets.