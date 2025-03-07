Pre-Purim party provides a home away from home

Harshini Kanala, Contributing Writer

Julianna Brown, Contributing Writer

Jewish Life at VCU held its first pre-Purim party, “The Ultimate Costume Party,” on March 1. The event featured food, games, music and a chance to win a trip to Florida, according to the events page.

Purim is a traditional holiday celebrated on the 14th of the Jewish month of Adar, according to Chadbad.org.

Rabbi Menachem Lessoff, the Rabbi, supervisor and director of JVCU, said he and his wife moved to the United States after their wedding in 2022 to be a part of JVCU.

A rabbi is someone who takes care of the community. On campus, the job is to make sure that Jewish students have a “home away from home,” according to Lessoff.

“We answer questions about Judaism if someone wants to learn our history and about Judaism practices and traditions. And a lot of people also come to ask questions when they need help,” Lessoff said. “We do have also a very special project called ‘care packages’”

Care packages are packages that the organization sends out to the door of people who ask for them. It works on donations made to the organization and contains warm food and hot soup, according to Lessoff.

“If someone doesn’t feel good they can call us and we deliver it for them — to give them a feeling of home. Anyone that asks, we’re going to be there for them,” Lessoff said. “We are here for all of VCU, not only for the Jewish students.”

JVCU hosts Shabbat dinners every Friday night. The dinner is accompanied by a kiddush — or blessing — and singing of traditional songs. Apart from that, the organization also celebrates Jewish festivals, according to Lessoff.

“This is not for Purim. This is pre-Purim. Because Purim comes on spring break. We have classes during the week, like Torah classes, and we teach Jewish history and culture,” Lessoff said.

The holiday has great historical significance, as it commemorates perseverance and human compassion in the story of Esther. People dress up in costumes to celebrate the new beginning, according to Lessoff.

The events are mostly planned by the Lessoffs and the student board. Most of the events are funded through donations and carried out by students and volunteers, according to Lessoff.

Everyone is welcome to attend these Jewish parties and events regardless of their religious practices. Many people come out of interest and curiosity to just learn and see, according to Lessoff.

David Paul Harter, fourth-year political science student president of JVCU, said this was the first Purim celebration for the organization as they are trying to amp things up after the arrival of the current Rabbi at VCU.

Harter said there was a lot of uncertainty around whether or not the club was still active because two semesters ago there were not many members or events. The organization is working on spreading the news and growing so more students hear about it.

“Last spring, we had three members in the club, now we have over 80 in general and about 20 or 30 that come to dinners, and so we are trying to do more events. We have the 21-plus event, the Hanukkah drop event where we gave out prizes and everything,” Harter said.

Isabella Vanderborg, a second-year marketing student, said JVCU is an amazing community of Jewish students and a great place to learn about the culture for those who aren’t Jewish.

“We are all so close at JVCU that it feels more like a family,” Vanderborg said.

Lindsey Adams, a fourth-year psychology student, and treasurer of JVCU, said JVCU is a home for every Jewish student on campus.

“It’s a place where we can make friends and feel connected with our religion and culture. It provides us with weekly Shabbat meals and amazing holiday events,” Adams said.