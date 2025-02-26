Kyler Gilliam, Staff Writer

A sold-out Siegel Center, an electric crowd and a brewing inter-state rivalry set the stage for the high-stakes Homecoming match-up between the VCU Rams and George Mason Patriots.

“The atmosphere was tremendous. Wonderful. We loved it. I want to thank this whole school. We needed that,” said VCU graduate student guard Phillip Russell.

Heading into this game, George Mason held the No.1 spot in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 12-1 record, while VCU — ranked No. 2 — trailed closely behind at 11-2.

The Rams would take over the No. 1 spot in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a dominant 72-58 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

When asked about the history between VCU and George Mason, Russell acknowledged the extra motivation behind the game.

“They actually told us at the shoot around, they had done some disrespectful things a while back on the senior night. So, from there, that’s all I needed to hear,” Russell said.

George Mason took control early, jumping out to a 7-2 lead, capitalizing on the Rams offensive struggles in the first half. With the Rams only hitting only one of their first seven shots at the 15-minute mark, according to StatBroadcast.

Back-to-back three-pointers from VCU graduate student guard Max Shulga and Russell cut the deficit to 11-10.

However, the Rams continued to struggle offensively, shooting just 28% from the field at the 10-minute mark, according to StatBroadcast.

Shulga went on a solo 7-0 scoring run to give the Rams their first lead of the game 17-15 at the five-minute mark, according to StatBroadcast.

Both teams shot under 30% from the field, with neither side able to establish offensive consistency, according to StatBroadcast.

“We were taking a lot of rushed shots,” VCU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We knew we could find better shots and touch the paint more. It was just about settling down and playing our game.”

Shulga would lead all scorers with 10 points at the half, backed by two three-pointers and a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line, according to StatBroadcast.

GMU fourth-year forward Jalen Haynes would lead GMU in scoring in the first half with eight total points along with four rebounds.

VCU opened the half with an 11-5 run, regaining the lead 35-29.

The Rams shot 80% from the field during the stretch, forcing George Mason into early turnovers and foul trouble.

“We knew that if we put pressure on them for 40 minutes straight, things like that happen,” Shulga said. “We just had to come out and execute, and it happened.”

VCU’s defense stepped up, forcing two GMU turnovers and a key block from first-year forward Luke Bamgboye, which would lead to a transition two-point jump shot at the 15-minute mark.

With homecoming, rivalry and the lead fueling them, the Rams rode that energy to a 13-point advantage at the 12-minute mark, punctuated by highlight-reel dunks from VCU graduate student guard Zeb Jackson and graduate student forward Jack Clark.

Clark scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, shooting 75% from the field and 66% from three. In addition to his scoring, he dominated the boards with six rebounds and added two steals, according to StatBroadcast.

“We started making the extra pass, moving the ball, and getting better shots,” Clark said. “That’s when we’re at our best.”

Shulga continued his offensive dominance from the first half, adding 12 points in the second to finish with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals on 55% shooting.

“Max was a monster all game,” Odom said. “You know, he just did what Max does and what we need him to do.”

VCU would outscore GMU 47-30 in the second half, shooting 51% from the field. The Rams would also improve from behind the three-point line, shooting 41% from behind the arc in the second half, according to StatBroadcast.

The Rams keep their undefeated home-streak alive, improving to 14-0 at the Siegel Center the season. All wins during this streak have been double digits, with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points, according to VCU Athletics.

VCU will be back in the Siegel Center against the Davidson College Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.