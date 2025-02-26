VCU opens public comment period for speech and expression policies

Abdullah Karabatek, Contributing Writer

Virginia Commonwealth University is inviting public comment on its interim free speech and expression policies from Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 28. The university introduced these policies in August 2024. Students, faculty and staff now have the opportunity to provide feedback before any final decisions are made. More about the policies are on the website.

The policies under review include the Campus Expression and Space Utilization Policy, the Concealment of Identity Policy and the Student Code of Conduct.

Gabe Willis, associate vice president and dean of student advocacy, said he wanted to emphasize the importance of public engagement in policy development.

“Anytime you’re going to implement policy and procedures that impact the larger community, you want to share space to give that opportunity for feedback,” Willis said. “The feedback we get helps shape the policies we put forward.”

Willis also said VCU will review all comments but feedback that is “instructional and productive” will be taken into strong consideration.

“Although challenging and tasking — because we have received a considerable amount of feedback — we are taking all comments into account and helping them craft the narrative of our policies as best as possible,” Willis said.

Willis said when a policy is under comment and the more varied feedback that is offered, the better the policy will become.

“We always want to get that feedback from the campus community, that was the goal of putting under public comment,” Willis said.

Willis also said the public comment can enhance the strength of the community and when policies are under comment, students and faculty can contribute to a better college environment.

“Public comment has to happen for policies as we move forward,” Willis said. “It’s always good practice to get comments from the public and from everyone the policy is going to impact.”

Among the policies open for comment, the Concealment of Identity Policy has drawn attention, particularly from students concerned about campus activism.

Syed Hasan, a second-year psychology student, said he has concerns about the university’s approach to student demonstrations.

“Students need the freedom to express how they feel about certain matters, and there should be more leniency,” Hasan said.

Hasan also said VCU’s handling of protests last spring is one of the reasons for student skepticism about administrative actions.

“VCU claims to protect students, but then you’re tear-gassing them,” Hasan said. “It’s a contradiction.”

Another focus of feedback is the Student Code of Conduct, which governs student behavior and disciplinary actions. Some students believe the policy updates will reinforce campus safety, others worry they may prevent students from safer alternatives.

Sadia Hassan, a third-year business information systems student, said she would like to see some change in the Student Code of Conduct policy,

“I see other students getting rejected from RamSafe due to how they are intoxicated, but I feel that there should always be an alternative for students to travel from point A to point B so that they feel safe.” Hassan said.

Josh Skillman, director for communications and marketing for the division of student affairs, highlighted VCU’s commitment to transparency and dialogue.

“This feedback opportunity is not just lip service,” Skillman said. “It’s something that VCU really values and has integrated into the policy development process.”

In its ongoing commitment to transparency, VCU has consistently published its “Policy Quarterly” newsletter since 2022, providing the university community with regular updates on policy developments.

This initiative ensures that students, faculty and staff are well-informed about new and revised policies, fostering an environment of openness and inclusivity via the Policy Quarterly.

The “Policy Quarterly” highlights significant policy changes from the previous quarter, allowing the community to stay informed of institutional decisions that may impact them.