Hayden Braun, Contributing Writer

The NFL season is a rollercoaster of excitement, drama and unforgettable moments. This year was no exception, with the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX in blowout fashion. This year’s Super Bowl was the most watched in history with 127.7 million viewers according to Fox Sports.

Among the celebrations and reflections on the year, one event continues to underwhelm: the Pro Bowl.

Once a highlight of the NFL year, the Pro Bowl has become a shell of its former self, leaving fans and players questioning its purpose. So, what exactly is wrong with the Pro Bowl, and how can it be fixed?

One of the glaring issues with the Pro Bowl is its lack of a permanent home stadium. The games have bounced between many locations, from Honolulu to Phoenix and Orlando to Las Vegas, according to Pro Football & Sports Network. While Hawaii was a favorite destination for players, locals and fans alike, the 2016 departure left questions unanswered.

Ultimately the move was not due to funding issues with Aloha Stadium as many speculated, but rather the NFL’s desire to explore new locations and formats to revitalize the event, according to USA Today. I do feel that the NFL must decide whether to stick with Orlando, return to Honolulu or find a new location that balances fan accessibility and player convenience.

The NFL has increasingly prioritized player safety in recent years, and the Pro Bowl is no exception.

The league has introduced flag football and prioritized mini-games to reduce the risk of injury, but this shift has come at the cost of fan enjoyment. While players may appreciate the lighter workload, audiences have grown bored with the lack of intensity.

Ratings for the Pro Bowl have declined 20% from last year’s games, according to The Sun. I think it would be beneficial for the Pro Bowl to go back to tackle football rather than flag football, but it’s extremely unlikely due to flag football being an event at the 2028 Olympics, according to The Sun.

The current NFC vs. AFC matchup has grown stale in my opinion. Personally, I think a return to fantasy-style teams could save the Pro Bowl. The games from 2013 through 2015 were so exciting to watch.

Hall of Fame football players like wide receivers Michael Irvin and Cris Carter were picked as coaches and were able to form their teams in a fantasy-like style, similar to the sports video game Madden and its “ultimate team mode.” These games would pin teammates against one another and it was some of the most unique and entertaining football games ever.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Pro Bowl is the trend of star players opting out. Many of the league’s biggest names like Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chose to skip the game to rest and avoid injury.

This has left the Pro Bowl feeling like a second-tier event, devoid of the star power that draws fans to the games. I understand that football is a grueling sport and the season is long, but changes have to be made with viewership declining nearly every year.

I don’t think the athletes would be the biggest fans of required attendance but the Pro Bowl is supposed to be about the stars and some of the biggest names don’t show up. Alternatively, the league could offer incentives, such as bonuses or charity donations to encourage participation.

The Pro Bowl has the potential to be a celebration of the league’s best players, but it currently falls short of that goal. By addressing its flaws and roots the league can transform the Pro Bowl back to what it once was. Until then, it will remain a disappointment in a thrilling NFL season.