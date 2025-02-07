VCU students prepare for a Super Bowl rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles

Ethan York, Contributing Writer

Hayden Braun, Contributing Writer

The 2024-2025 NFL season has finally arrived at its finalists for Super Bowl LIX. To no one’s surprise, it has come down to the two juggernauts of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are looking to make history by winning three Super Bowls in a row. This may seem like a daunting task, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their head coach Andy Reid, according to Chiefswire.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles two years prior in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia has had an impressive season, adding many key pieces to their team, the most notable being running back Saquon Barkley, according to CBS Sports

Barkley in just three games is averaging an incredible 6.7 yards per carry and racking up 442 total rushing yards on 66 carries, according to ESPN. His explosive running has been a game-changer, highlighted by an insanely long 78-yard touchdown run, one of his five postseason touchdowns, according to ESPN.

Students around campus gave their opinions about the upcoming rematch and out of the 22 students asked, 13 went for the Eagles and nine went for the Chiefs.

Destin Searcy, a fourth-year psychology student, said he is firmly backing the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Definitely the Eagles, we already lost to the Chiefs once we can’t let that happen again,” Searcy said.

He said he predicts that Barkley will win Super Bowl MVP if the Eagles win.

Foster Mardigian, a fourth-year psychology student, said they were skeptical but went with the safe choice.

“I want to see someone stop Kansas City, but they always find some way to win, so I would have to go with them. The Eagles have a great team, but Patrick Mahomes just always finds a way,” Mardigian said.

Mahomes has a 17-3 record in the playoffs. The only quarterbacks who seem to be able to stop him are Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, according to statmuse.

Brady was able to beat Mahomes when he was playing for the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional game, and he beat Mahomes again in the Super Bowl when he was in Tampa Bay. Burrow was able to stop Kansas City in an AFC divisional game back in 2022.

Benicio Gomez, a fourth-year fashion student, said he is all in on the Kansas City Chiefs because of their undeniable momentum and chemistry.

“It feels like they have the script at this point, and the team chemistry is there more than anyone else,” Gomez said. “Patrick Mahomes, that man is untouchable.”

VCU students are excited to see these two juggernauts put on a show and will be a great matchup, however, while the Chiefs are home to some talented players, VCU believes the Eagles will prevail against them.