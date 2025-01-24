New coffee shops open to serve the neighborhood

Max Walpole, Contributing Writer

Abdullah Karabatek, Contributing Writer

Two new coffeehouses are joining the neighborhood’s circle: Abi’s Books & Brews on Cary Street and Qahwah House on Franklin Street at the Chesterfield Apartments.

Abi’s, a combination coffee shop and bookstore, opened on Nov. 23, 2024. Keith Duffin, who co-owns the shop with his wife, said he hopes that Abi’s will act as a space where Richmonders can connect and enjoy themselves.

“We wanted this to be a safe place for everyone,” Duffin said. “One of the big purposes was that it could be a gathering space for people with diverse points of view, they could come and learn that they have more in common.”

Duffin said he prioritizes serving the Richmond community and fair treatment of employees over profit. Abi’s also offers printing services to students at similar rates to VCU, and the employees are well taken care of, according to Duffin.

“They’re paid a living wage, and that was important to us,” Duffin said. “You know, it’s our biggest expense and the reason why this will probably not make us rich.”

Partnerships with other nearby businesses ensure that most of their menu items like their pastries and gelato are locally sourced, according to Duffin. As a way of supporting and giving back to the community, Abi’s also hosts events like trivia nights and plans to sponsor several book clubs.

“We’re actually going to be sponsoring two book reading clubs, one of which is gonna be centered around banned books,” Duffin said. “It grew out of Kate Lindley’s project out of Hanover County where they are banning books.”

The inclusion of a miniature bookstore alongside the coffee shop portion of Abi’s was inspired by his passion for literature, Duffin said. He said that some of the collection of books lining the shelves of Abi’s came from his personal library, which he estimates to have numbered around 7,000 books.

“Some of the first interactions I had with my wife was going to a library and spending the day at the library reading,” Duffin said. “So we’ve always been passionate about books, and it just seems so natural. The books are here for use as well as for sale.”

Duffin hopes that the Abi’s library will continually expand in the future.

“Our landlord actually has the permit to build a second story. We’d love to grow it to where we have more space,” Duffin said.

Duffin said that in his full-time job in the IT industry, he has been criticized for being too idealistic.

“But I’d rather get more idealistic as I get older than less. I see a lot of bitter people,” Duffin said.

Susanna Alanko, a graduate student with a concentration in social work at VCU who works at Abi’s, first discovered the shop through Google Maps.

“I was sitting at coffee shops in the area hoping to get a part-time job somewhere. And I noticed there was this place that was pretty close to VCU, so it would be perfect,” Alanko said. “And then I went on their Instagram site, and it looked really cute. I saw the books, and I thought it would be a chill vibe.”

Alanko applied several months before Abi’s opened, and has been working there ever since as a barista. Abi’s has cultivated a welcoming, positive atmosphere and working environment, according to Alanko.

“Everyone who works here is very friendly, the owners, so I like that,” Alanko said. “Even the customers have been nice.”

Alanko said she has enjoyed working at Abi’s and has no intentions of leaving any time soon.

“I think they’re stuck with me for a little bit,” Alanko said.

Qahwah House, a small national chain originally from Michigan, opened a new location on the corner of Shafer Street and Franklin Street, at the former site of the Virginia Book Company.

“I think it’s very welcoming and relaxing,” said Aditi Thumluru, a first-year biology student on the pre-med track. “Last semester I came here a lot to do homework during finals week. The music’s nice and the atmosphere is chill.”

Qahwah House offers a variety of unique drinks and snacks, with Thumluru singling out the iced brown sugar latte as her favorite menu item, she said.

“I see a lot of VCU students here studying,” Thumluru said. “But it’s also a fun atmosphere for Richmond folks. The workers are very welcoming, so I think it’s for everyone.”

Ali Khan, a second-year biology student, said the cafe’s appeal lies in its cozy setting and cultural presence.

“The second you walk in, all the paintings on the wall, the way the cafe is set up with two levels — it’s cozy,” Khan said. “On a cold winter day, you just feel warm. You grab a cup of coffee, sit down, chat with your friends, have a business meeting, whatever. I love the vibe.”

Khan said he appreciates how Qahwah House provides a welcoming space for Muslim and international students at VCU.

“It’s nice to have a place that reflects our culture and traditions,” Khan said. “You see a mix of people here, and that’s what makes it special. It’s not just a coffee shop — it’s a place where people can feel at home.”

Emma Biniyam Toggia, a second-year student at the Douglas L. Wilder School and an employee at Qahwah House, said working at the cafe has been a learning experience.

“This place isn’t just new to the area — it’s new to me,” Toggia said. “Coming from an Ethiopian background, I’ve always loved coffee, but I had never been exposed to Yemeni coffee before.”

Toggia said she values the deeper mission of Qahwah House.

“I want to create a space that’s welcoming — not just for our current customers but for future generations,” Toggia said. “It’s more than a coffee shop; it’s a neutral third place where people can come together, connect and just be at peace over a cup of Qahwah.”

Abi’s Books & Brews is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Qahwah House is open daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.