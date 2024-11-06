The VCU Rams women’s basketball team will start their season against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6. at 6 p.m.

VCU

Marcus Leary, Contributing Writer

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey – Third-year guard Timaya Lewis-Eutsey will make life hard for the Hawks. She was honored with an All-Atlantic-10 Third Team selection in the 2023-2024 season and was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team in October, according to VCU Athletics. Lewis-Eutsey was an offensive threat for the Rams last season. She averaged 12.9 points per game and was second on the team in scoring, according to VCU Athletics. Eutsey also fought hard on the defensive side of the ball. She averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and was tied for second on the team in rebounds with 152, according to VCU Athletics. The Hawks must shut her down if they want to come out on top.

Thailon Wilson, Sports Editor

Alexis Black – The third-year guard transferred to VCU this year after spending two years at Appalachian State. In her second year at App State, Black averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and shot 33.3% from the three-point line, according to VCU Athletics. In the last eight games of her second year, Black’s scoring average increased to 14.5 points and she scored double-digit points in all eight of the games. In high school, the Washington D.C. native averaged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and was a 2022 Washington Post All-Met honorable mention, according to VCU Athletics. Black adds much-needed depth to the guard position for the Rams and the Hawks will have to watch out for her as she can catch fire at any moment.

UMDES

Hayden Braun, Contributing Writer

Chaniqwa Gilliam – The Hawks are going into this season with a new head coach and without many star players from last year, according to HBCU Sports. With these changes and losses, the team is looking for a fresh start. Graduate student guard Chaniqwa Gilliam will help this team stay afloat this year. Gilliam started in 19 of 28 games last season for the Hawks, according to UMES Hawks Sports. Gilliam ranked second with 61 assists, third with 21 3-pointers made and had three-plus assists in 13 games, according to ESPN. Gilliam will continue to start and help elevate the Hawks against a tough Rams team.

Jenny Allen, Contributing Writer

Mahogany Lester – Graduate student Mahogany Lester will create a major challenge for VCU in this upcoming match. The 6-foot forward was one of two Hawks to start all 30 games in the 2023-2024 season, proving her significance to the team, according to UMES Hawks Sports. Last season, Lester led the team in steals with 46, ranked second on the team in rebounding by averaging 5.8 per game and ranked second in blocks, recording 14, according to UMES Hawks Sports. Lester’s versatility allows her to excel both defensively and offensively, which will test VCU’s ability to get into a rhythm. Lester was named to the Preseason Second Team ALL-MEAC for the 2024-2025 season giving her a confidence boost just in time for the season, according to UMES Hawks Sports. For VCU to take home a victory, they must find a way around Lester’s capabilities.