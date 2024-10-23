Ethan York, Contributing Writer

Andrew Thompson, Contributing Writer

VCU managed to tie on Oct. 16 in a challenging battle against Florida International University here at Sports Backers Stadium.

The Rams started the game with a kickoff, going back and forth with the Panthers.

However, further in the first few minutes, the FIU Panthers began their offensive attack.

FIU had a corner kick at the six-minute mark, but they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

Later into the seven-minute mark, FIU had a shot on goal by graduate student Mathys Lefebvre, but VCU redshirt fourth-year goalkeeper John Ermini managed to stop their attack.

The first half proved to be a very physical match, especially for VCU. The Panthers kept the ball on VCU’s half continuing to be unrelenting with their offensive barrage. FIU managed to set up another shot at the eight-minute mark with Ermini rejecting it again, according to StatBroadcast.

FIU finally found their first opportunity to score from fourth-year forward Eduardo Mustre slotting in the back of the net at the nine-minute mark.

The Rams’ offensive struggles continued in the first half, trying to get the ball up the field several times, but to no avail.

The Panthers maintained major ball possession and kept the Rams on their toes the whole half.

VCU first-year midfielder Mohammed Ibrahim was able to make big plays toward the end of the first half taking the ball up the field himself and making crosses to his teammates.

“Whenever we have a game, we watch our games and see how we can prepare for our next games,” Ibrahim said. “We had a great game so hopefully we learn from this game, learn from our mistakes and what we did great.”

VCU ended the half with more energy and had two shots, one on goal, four saves and five fouls, whereas FIU had six shots, five on goal, one save and 10 fouls, according to StatBroadcast.

The beginning of the second half saw some back-and-forth play between both teams. FIU created a few chances in the opening five minutes before VCU began taking control of the game.

The Rams continued to build momentum through their good build-up play, peppering FIU’s defense and second-year goalie Nigel Van Haveren with 12 shots in the second half, according to VCU Athletics.

Ibrahim and VCU second-year midfielder Kai Feng helped lead the attack with both players combining for four shots in around four minutes, according to StatBroadcast.

VCU’s continued pressure resulted in a cross on the left sideline from Ibrahim finding third-year midfielder Lucas White near the back right corner for a goal at the 61-minute mark.

This was Ibrahim’s first collegiate point and White’s second goal of the season, according to VCU Athletics.

“It feels good,” White said, “We were battering them at the end of the first half and the second half and it was only a matter of time for someone scoring. I was just lucky it was me.”

Ermini additionally played a crucial role in maintaining the tie, making three saves in the second half on route to matching his career high in saves with seven, according to VCU Athletics.

VCU continued their onslaught with FIU playing on their heels for the majority of the half.

The Rams consistently strung together passes and put pressure on the FIU defense, hitting them with six shots on goal, four corner kicks and multiple dangerous free kicks, according to StatBroadcast.

VCU head coach Dave Giffard said the team was on a roll with their fullbacks back from injury.

“We had a little skid here in the last two weeks in games where we’ve had a lot of control, had a lot of chances,” Giffard said. “Tonight was a good point, as the game wore on we established more control against another very good team and I’m very pleased with where the team is right now.”

The Rams’ strong second-half earned them a point for a 1-1 tie in their non-conference finale.

This game marks VCU’s first goal and tie in their small playing history against FIU, according to VCU Athletics.

VCU will play La Salle University at McCarthy Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.