Scouting Report: VCU vs. the University of Massachusetts

VCU women’s soccer will face fellow Atlantic 10 conference-member, the University of Massachusetts, here in Richmond at Sports Backers Stadium on Oct. 27.

The CT Sports staff chose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Alexis Washington, Contributing Writer

Allison Karpovich – The fourth-year goalkeeper is set to protect her home territory against the University of Massachusetts. Karpovich earned her second A-10 Defensive Player of the Week honor on Oct. 8, according to VCU Athletics. This season, she hit a career-high of nine saves in a game against the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Loyola University Chicago, according to VCU Athletics. Karpovich blocked has 42 goals this season. She is three saves away from breaking her record of 45 goals saved in one season, according to VCU Athletics. Karpovich shot-stop ability will earn VCU a win against UMASS.

Malachi Keys, Contributing Writer

Kanna Matsuhisa – The fourth-year midfielder will be one of VCU’s biggest threats in terms of getting shots on goal against the University of Massachusetts. Since her first year, Matsuhisa has been a valuable asset and contributor to the Rams on both offense and defense. In her second year, she made the all A-10 second team. Now 13 games into the season, the fourth-year has five goals scored and one assist, according to VCU Athletics. Look for Matsuhisa to get shots on goal for the Rams and be a playmaker, helping her teammates get involved in this matchup against the Minutemen.

UMass

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Bella Recinos – The fourth-year midfielder is one of the University of Massachusetts’ biggest offensive threats to the Rams. Recinos has scored eight times in 14 games this season, according to UMass Athletics. She has taken the most shots on the team with 35, and the player with the second most only has 25 shots. Recinos is also a workhorse for UMass. She has played a total of 1,214 minutes this season which ranks her No. 3 on the team for minutes played, according to UMass Athletics. She has played a full 90-minute game seven times this season so far. For UMass to win against VCU on Oct. 27, Recinos will need to play a big role.

Jenny Allen, Contributing Writer

Ella Curry – Graduate student midfielder Ella Curry is a core player for the University of Massachusetts. With Curry’s athletic ability to attack the goal while holding down the midfield, she will make it a challenge for VCU to take home the win. In the 2023 season, Curry was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team, CSC Academic All-District Team and earned UMass Athletics Fall Scholar-Athlete, according to UMass Athletics. Curry has already proved her skills as she was named A-10 Offensive Player of the Week this season, according to UMass Athletics. Curry totaled two assists, helping lead the team to a 4-2 victory against Fordham University on Sept. 26, according to UMass Athletics. Curry’s playing tactics and powerful offensive mindset will require VCU to step up their game.