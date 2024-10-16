Bersabeh Kemaw, Staff Writer

For this week’s pick, we’re heading to the NFL for a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams will play at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:25 p.m.

The Chiefs will walk away with a win, as they are one of the two remaining undefeated teams going into week seven, with a 5-0 record.

Though the Niners have had some good performances thus far, they currently have a record of 3-3.

They also have a huge hole in their offense with the injury of running back Christian McCaffrey who is a team essential player.

McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner, suffered a calf injury early in training camp, resulting in him sitting out for the preseason, according to Newsweek.

The Niners finally released an update on his status and have clarified that they do not plan on him returning for their game against the Chiefs, which puts the team in an interesting position, according to CBS Sports.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have had an amazing start to the season.

Though their wins have not always been significant, they make sure to come out on top at the end.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been performing to the expectations placed on him going into the season, but nonetheless, he’s making enough smart plays to win, according to the NFL.

The Chiefs have had to make adjustments after the loss of wide receiver Rashee Rice, who just underwent surgery to repair his LCL, according to the New York Post.

Both teams are facing similar shortcomings as far as injuries are concerned, but I think by now NFL fans have learned to not bet against Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs.