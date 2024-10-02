Virginia Governor, legislators work to ban cell phones in schools

Annabel Granger, Contributing Writer

Abdullah Karabatek, Contributing Writer

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 33 this past summer to keep phones out of the classroom to create a more focused and successful educational environment for Virginia students, according to a press release.

The goal is to “protect the health and safety of students in Virginia’s K-12 public schools,” according to the order. It allows school districts to implement a cell phone-free environment, which will go into full effect in January 2025.

Executive Order 33 was motivated by concerns from parents, educators and public health professionals on behalf of students’ mental health, according to the order.

“This essential action will promote a healthier and more focused educational environment where every child is free to learn,” the order stated.

It highlighted recent studies by the American Psychological Association, showing a correlation between time spent online and poor mental health. Spending over three hours a day on social media increases the chances of poor mental health for youths, the studies found.

“Creating cell phone and social media-free educational environments in Virginia’s K-12 education system will benefit students, parents, and educators,” Youngkin stated in the press release.

Students’ mental health and academic success are affected by cell phones, according to the order.

“This issue extends beyond mere distraction; substantial phone and social media use can have a cumulative, lasting, and detrimental impact on adolescents’ ability to focus and engage in their studies,” the order stated.

The National Assessment for Educational Progress assesses the nation on academic achievement by tracking test scores, and found a drop in the NAEP scores beginning in 2012 which is likely related to the presence of phones in school, according to the order.

Richmond Public Schools had been working toward creating a cell phone-free learning environment before the order was finalized, according to its website.

As a preliminary measure to this policy, three middle schools and three high schools in Richmond experimented with a policy that required students to place their phones in pouches, starting in January 2024. The schools who adopted this policy plan to keep it, according to the website.

“Teachers, staff, and principals noticed that, with cell phones securely put away, students tended to be more focused and engaged in classes,” the website stated.

In addition to Executive Order 33 and in an effort to try and create a cell phone-free learning environment, Virginia Senators Stella Pekarsky and Ghazala Hashmi introduced Senate Bill 738 on Sept. 18.

The bill, like the order, directs school boards to develop “age appropriate and developmentally appropriate” policies for student cell phone use. However, SB738 aims to reduce actions like expulsion and suspension for cell phone use in schools.

“The bill clarifies that no violation of any such student cell phone possession and use policy shall alone constitute sufficient cause for a student’s suspension or expulsion from attendance at school,” the bill states.

The bill protects students who bring phones to school for other personal reasons. The bill also serves as a buffer for those who are not informed on cell phone policies, according to a press release from Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell.

Jesse Senechal, a professor at the VCU School of Education, said he used to teach high school English before phones had such a hold on adolescents. He said he noticed how phones and social media have affected students’ learning and social interactions.

“From working with teachers and from observing classrooms I think cell phones have become a big distraction and disruption to the process of teaching and learning,” Senechal said.

Senechal said although a cell phone ban in schools would have positive outcomes, he is concerned about equity in school policies.

“Certain schools might have money to implement cell phone lockers or little pouches, where other schools might not,” Senechal said.

He and his colleagues are in favor of the order but are also aware of the potential harm it could bring, and wish that the plan is executed correctly, according to Senechal.

Drew Charankar, a third-year business administration student, said he thinks RPS needs to improve on its steps in implementing a phone policy that gives students time to adjust to a phone-free environment.

“I do not personally agree with the steps they are taking, but I am sure they are doing the best they can,” Charankar said.

Charankar said he also uses technology as a means to connect with his classmates.

“Having a cell phone has allowed me to engage with fellow classmates more than being in a cell phone-free environment,” Charankar said.

Improper use of cell phones is a problem that Charankar said he is aware of.

“While it can be a distraction if used in improper ways, it has been really advantageous in my learning environment,” Charankar said.

Ahmed Mahjoub, a third-year biology student, said he thinks phones are distracting, but eliminating them completely isn’t necessary.

“Nowadays, the use of cellular devices in school should be limited, but they shouldn’t be banned,” Mahjoub said.

Mahjoub said his phone wasn’t much of a distraction when he was in high school due to rules prohibiting phone use in class, but he is experiencing the distraction in college.

Mahjoub said everyone has a right to privacy, and having a phone to contact parents when needed is important for students.

“A lot of things can happen, and sometimes it’s a lot better, especially in bad situations, to have that lifeline,” Mahjoub said.