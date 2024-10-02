VCU women’s field hockey breeze past the Bald Eagles, 4-0

Ethan York, Contributing Writer

The VCU Rams dominated the Lock Haven University Bald Eagles, 4-0, on Sept. 27, pushing them above the Bald Eagles in the Atlantic 10 women’s field hockey standings.

VCU’s win over Lock Haven sets them in fifth place in the A-10 Division rankings, according to the A-10’s website.

The Rams started the game off offensively strong almost immediately. They kept the ball on Lock Haven’s half for the majority of the first quarter, with Lock Haven struggling offensively.

VCU was able to keep possession and pass around the Bald Eagles’ defense and take multiple shots on goal in the first quarter.

VCU had recorded six shots, five shots on goal and one save, while Lock Haven only had one shot, one shot on goal and five saves by the end of the first quarter, according to StatBroadcast.

VCU head coach Stacey Bean said she was confident in the way her team performed and proud of the way the Rams competed.

“For the most part we played very disciplined in terms of ball possession and forced their goalie to make a ton of saves,” Bean said.

The Rams started the second quarter with the same energy as the first, keeping the ball upfield and taking multiple shots on goal.

VCU had multiple shots set up by fourth-year midfielder Ava Radel, many of which came from penalty corners.

The Rams kept the offensive onslaught up in the first half ending it with 17 shots and 13 shots on goal, according to StatBroadcast.

Camila Rosenbrock, a fourth-year midfielder and forward, had a season high of five shots on goal.

Rosenbrock said the win over Lock Haven was important for the Rams and she is proud of how her team performed.

“It is a great push up for us, it just gives us good energy and keeps us working hard for the A-10 championship,” Rosenbrock said.

VCU started the second half off with the same rhythm as the first, putting more shots on goal, however, Lock Haven’s goalie stood strong.

Lock Haven’s goalie, Kelsey Felix, a redshirt third-year, put up 18 saves and 28 shots faced, according to Lock Haven University Athletics.

The Rams scored their first goal of the game in the third quarter, from third-year Morena Macera who scored off a penalty stroke.

Macera had an impressive game against Lock Haven, recording a season-high of two goals and one assist, according to VCU Athletics.

Macera scored her second goal in the 40-minute mark off a foul and corner shot, and was assisted by VCU second-year player Josefina Ventimiglia and Radel, according to StatBroadcast.



VCU continued their attacks in the fourth quarter, only allowing Lock Haven to have two more shots in the game.

The Rams got their third goal from Ventimiglia off a well worked corner routine in the 48th minute.

With a minute and a half left, Lock Haven was able to push forward and drew a defensive foul from VCU, which resulted in a penalty corner, but they couldn’t capitalize on the offensive opportunity.

The Rams finished the game strong with second-year player Manuela Secundo scoring a goal with only 30 seconds left on the clock.

“I think today we had a pretty good game, I think we just need to improve a little bit on shooting and finishing but I’m happy, I think we are a good team,” Ventimiglia said.

The Rams finished the game strong with an impressive performance, recording 29 shots, 23 shots on goal and two saves, with Lock Haven having four shots, only two of which were on goal, according to StatBroadcast.

VCU will play against Davidson College at Carol Grotnes Belk Turk Field in Davidson, NC on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.