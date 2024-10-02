Amidst heavy rain, Richmonders to prepare for emergencies

Ellie Waltman, Contributing Writer

The City of Richmond collaborated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to urge residents to plan and prepare for potential emergencies year-round as part of National Preparedness Month, which took place in September, according to a press release.

NPM is an annual campaign sponsored by FEMA to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to prepare for disasters. NPM has emphasized the importance of taking protective measures to help reduce the impact of hazardous weather conditions as hurricane season approaches, according to Ready.gov.

The theme of this year’s NPM was “Start a Conversation.” FEMA encouraged Richmond residents to prepare an emergency kit with all their essentials, according to a press release. Residents were encouraged to develop a plan with their families and practice it so they will be prepared for a weather-related emergency.

Stephen Willoughby, the City of Richmond’s director of emergency communications, preparedness and response, said flooding is Richmond’s main natural disaster threat.

“With climate change, we’re getting more increased and intense rainfall. We have a draining system that is consistently aging and can only hold so much,” Willoughby said. “Flooding on roadways is the most significant risk to residents.”

The best way to stay safe during a flood is to keep off the roads. When flood waters increase, it takes a few hours for the water to drain fully from the streets. The risk comes from water on roads and visual impairment from heavy rainfall, according to Willoughby.

“The inland flooding is what brings the issues for us, not the hurricane itself,” Willoughby said.

John Bernier, an adjunct faculty member of the center for environmental studies at VCU, said heavy rainfall and high-speed winds pose the most significant threat.

“High wind speeds can bring down the trees and power lines,” Bernier said. “Hurricanes bring a tremendous amount of rain. Heavy rain upstream of the James River causes the flooding.”

Flooding poses a significant risk to the city due to its storm system, which quickly backs up and cannot drain at the same rate as rainfall, according to Bernier.

“Fall is coming up, which means the leaves are going to fall and they are going to get into our storm systems,” Bernier said. “When we receive heavy rainfall that cannot drain, that will create standing water.”

Sophia Shields, a first-year criminal justice student, said she does not have a plan in place in case of a natural disaster but understands the importance of staying alert during a possible emergency.

“I wouldn’t be prepared personally — because we’re in a city, we have fewer natural disasters to worry about,” Shields said. “I think people should be prepared in the event of emergencies.”

Violet Fraunfelder, a first-year art foundations student, said she is unprepared for a disaster due to a lack of student-geared information.

“I haven’t been given the resources to know what to do, so I haven’t thought about it,” Fraunfelder said. “I think staying up to date on the basics of what you need to do to survive is the best way to stay safe.”

Delaney Parker, a second-year communications student, also said she doesn’t have a plan in place but understands the importance of keeping up to date with weather forecasts and preparing in the future.

“I think looking at the news and staying up to date on what to do is the best way to prepare,” Parker said.