Emma Schirmer, Contributing Writer

The National Women’s Soccer League is back from their short break for the Olympics.

A team will soon be crowned winner of regular season play and given the NWSL Shield Award, and every team is aiming to be in the top eight and make it to the playoff tournament.

The Washington Spirit, currently sitting at number two in the league and having had a promising season, is a contender for the award and playoffs. They need one or two more wins to move into the number one spot.

Washington faces off against the Houston Dash, who are currently at the bottom of the league, on Sunday, Sept. 15th.

The last time these teams played each other was at the beginning of the season in April. Washington took home the win while playing on Houston’s home turf with a 3-1 victory.

Washington takes the lead in their all-time matchups winning 12 times and losing eight against Houston, according to the Spirit.

Currently, the Dash are on a 4-game losing streak. They have been struggling all season long as well, having lost ten games so far.

The Spirit will dominate play on the field and end the game with a large victory against the Dash due to the Spirits’ roster versatility and dynamic power in both offense and defense.

Despite the news of Croix Bethune, the Spirits’ star player, four-time rookie of the month and Olympian, suffering a season-ending knee injury, they still have a lot of depth in their midfield and offense.

Both Trinity Rodman and Ouleymata Sarr are in the top ten goal scorers for the NWSL 2024 season and have put away a combined total of 15 goals for the Spirit this season.

The Spirits’ defense has been holding things down all season, with reliable defenders like Casey Krueger and Aubrey Kingsbury in the goal.

With Washington’s progression this season into a powerhouse team with an explosive midfield and a depth of talent, they will be closer to topping the league after winning over the Dash this Sunday.