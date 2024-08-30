Scouting Report: VCU vs. University of Virginia

VCU women’s soccer will face the undefeated ranked No.7 University of Virginia here in Richmond at Sports Backers Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The CT Sports staff chose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Alexis Washington, Contributing Writer

Kanna Matsuhisa – The fourth-year midfielder already put up stats to start her season. She scored the only goal against Old Dominion University on Aug. 15, according to VCU Athletics. Last year, Matsuhisa started and played all 18 games in her junior year with 1,351 minutes played, according to VCU Athletics. She ended the 2023-24 season with three goals, two assists and eight points. In her sophomore season, she made the Atlantic-10 second team, received Offensive Player of the Week in October and led the team in shots with 54. Matsuhisa’s ability to find and shoot the ball will make her a notable player.

Ethan York, Contributing Writer

Milica Bulatovic – The fifth-year forward is set to assist VCU against UVA. Bulatovic has already recorded stats for the 2024-2025 season. She had two shots against ODU on Aug. 15, according to VCU Athletics. Bulatovic also played 46 minutes against Liberty University on Thursday, Aug. 22 and assisted VCU’s only goal in the game. During her junior year, she started all 19 games for the Rams and contributed three goals and one assist, according to VCU Athletics. In 2023, she started all 18 games during her fourth year and recorded 16 shots on goal and 1,269 playing minutes. She had four goals and two assists that season. Bulatovic’s statistics show she is an important asset to the team and is set to shine against UVA.

University of Virginia

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Maggie Cagle – The third-year forward has already scored three goals in four games this season, according to UVA Athletics. Cagle scored her first goal against Towson University on Aug. 15 and then two goals on Thursday, Aug. 22 against Pennsylvania State University. She was tied as the lead goal scorer last season with eight goals, according to UVA Athletics. Cagle has received many individual awards over her time at UVA, most notably being selected to the All-ACC second team last season, according to UVA Athletics. Cagle will play a big part if UVA is to beat VCU on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Kyler Gilliam, Contributing Writer

Victoria Safradin – The second-year goalkeeper has started all four games for the Cavaliers this season. Safradin was the highest-ranked goalkeeper in the class of 2023, according to Prep Soccer. She appeared in four games in her first season with UVA, including two starts. This year, she has racked up nine saves, with a season-high of 6 against the No. 3 Penn State on Thursday, Aug. 22, according to UVA Athletics. She held Towson, Northwestern and Utah Valley to shutouts and had saves in both the Townson and Northwestern games, according to UVA Athletics. Safradin stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and uses her height to shut down the goals of her opponents. Her impact on the defensive side will be a key factor in a UVA win.

