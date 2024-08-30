‘Here for the people’: Drag karaoke celebrates queer culture, encourages self-expression

Ghailah Nyeanchi, Contributing Writer

Mx. Brannigan Raiyne, the host for “Drag Karaoke Night,” weaved in between chairs as they sang the lyrics to “Cold” by Chris Stapleton. Attendees clapped, cheered and waved cash tips in the air.

This was one of the many performances at “Drag Karaoke Night” hosted by River City Roll on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“We have always been a spot for diverse experiences,” said Heather Nicholas, the marketing and events coordinator for River City Roll. “We wanted to create an event that not only entertains but also celebrates the diverse community that makes Richmond special.”

River City Roll hosts a variety of community events from live entertainment to trivia, according to Nicholas. They collaborated with Painted Red Promotions, a promotion company, to make the drag karaoke show possible.

Nicholas said this is not the first time River City Roll has had a drag performance. River City Roll periodically hosts drag events since it opened in 2018.

“I think it’s important to provide a safe space for celebration and fun,” Nicholas said.

River City Roll is excited to feature new performers, according to Nicholas. These events give a platform to emerging talent that might not be heard without them.

“Ultimately, I hope attendees gain a deeper understanding of the art of drag and the diverse community that surrounds it,” Nicholas said. “I want them to feel uplifted and entertained. I want them to feel something special.”

Vanilla Vee, a drag performer in Richmond, said he joined the Haus of Envy and House of Moisture, two drag houses in Richmond, to expand his skills as a drag performer.

“There is so much drag in Richmond,” Vee said. “You have drag queens, you have drag kings, male entertainers — it’s a very diverse and unique community.”

Drag can also be competitive, according to Vee.

“You know that scene in ‘Mean Girls’ where Janet is describing all the tables in the cafeteria?” Vee asked. “It’s kind of like that.”

Vee said his favorite part of performing is knowing that he’s making someone’s night better.

“I like knowing that people are going home with a smile,” Vee said.

Having drag shows in communal spaces allows drag performers to diversify their audience and reach out to people, according to Vee.

“Someone in the closet can see our show and it can inspire them to come out and be their authentic self,” Vee said.

Vee said he wants people to know drag isn’t scary or predatory. It’s a way to express yourself and have fun.

“We’re here for the people,” Vee said. “We’re here for you.”

Ginger Ailment, a drag performer in Richmond, has only been performing for a little over a month, they said.

They won the Entertainer of the Year drag competition in July 2024 at Godfrey’s, a nightclub that features late-night drag shows, Ailment said. Host Mx. Brannigan Raiyne invited them to perform live as a special guest.

“I’ve always had an interest in makeup, beauty and wellness,” Ailment said. “And I have a huge interest in drag, queer culture and the contributions of Black trans women, so becoming a drag performer seemed right up my alley.”

Ailment said they love evoking emotion in their performances.

“I like to connect my hair, makeup and visuals with whatever will be heard and felt in a song,” Ailment said.

Ailment advises those who want to become drag performers to go out and support the community, they said.

“Post your work and connect with others,” Ailment said. “The more support you receive outwards is what you’ll receive back.”

Rowan Boyd, an attendee of the “Drag Karaoke Night,” said their favorite part about attending drag events is seeing their friends onstage and participating in queer culture.

“I don’t have a favorite kind of drag,” Boyd said. “I love all of them. Especially when there is acrobatics and a lot of high energy.”

River City Roll is hosting a Drag Cards Against Humanity on Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., according to its website.

