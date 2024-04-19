Scouting Report: VCU vs. UVA

VCU men’s baseball will face the University of Virginia at The Diamond in Richmond on April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The CT Sports staff chose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Bersabeh Kemaw, Staff Writer

Brandon Eike – Brandon Eike is a fourth-year infielder from Powhatan. He played for the North Carolina Tar Heels before transferring to VCU at the end of his first year, according to VCU Athletics. His current slugging percentage is .630 for the 2024 season, the best on the team, according to VCU Athletics. During his first year at VCU, he was ranked fourth in the nation in total doubles and sacrifice flies, according to VCU Athletics. He was No. 15 in total doubles per game and No. 29 in total RBIs, according to VCU Athletics. Eike went on to be named First-Team All-Atlantic 10 and played and started in 55 games his sophomore year, according to VCU Athletics. Eike was named the 10th-best third baseman by D1 baseball and is a key player for the Rams — and will be again on April 30, according to VCU Athletics.

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Aden Hill – The second-year outfielder has played in all 33 games so far this season. Hill currently has a slugging percentage of .455 which is third-best on the team, according to VCU Athletics. He is currently second on the team with 123 at-bats and has scored 27 runs for the Rams, according to VCU Athletics. Hill has 31 runs batted in which he is ranked second on the team, according to VCU Athletics. Hill has contributed 37 hits, and he also hit 4 home runs and is tied for second on the team, according to VCU Athletics. He has been walked 28 times this season by opposing pitchers and leads the team in walks, according to VCU Athletics. Hill is currently the second-leading contributor in almost all major stats for the Rams and will play a major part in the Rams’ victory over UVA.

UVA

Violet Velasquez, Contributing Writer

Henry Ford – Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 220 lbs the Charlottesville native first-year has appeared in 33 games for the Hoos in the 2023-24 season. Ford appeared No. 41 on D1 baseball’s preseason top 50 first baseman list; he was the only first-year included on the list, according to UVA Athletics. Ford has continued to increase his slugging percentage and on-base percentage percentages throughout the season, currently averaging .681 and .456, according to UVA Athletics. Henry has dominated at bat and this became apparent at the Jax College Classic where he hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning to give UVA a 5-4 win over Wichita State, according to UVA Athletics. The Rams should anticipate tough competition from Ford and company on April 30.

Dan Elson, Contributing Writer

Jacob Ference – Maryland native catcher Jacob Ference, as of Friday, April 12, is hitting .416 at the plate, which leads the team, according to UVA Athletics. Ference, a right-handed hitter, has belted seven home runs in just 89 at-bats this season as of Friday, April 12, according to UVA Athletics. The Cavaliers beat the Rams 8-4 on April 9 when Ference, a right-handed thrower, went 2-for-4 at the plate and added an RBI. He’s been one of the Cavaliers’ best hitters this season. He has an impressive .809 slugging percentage, as of Friday, April 12. The Rams should expect him to be a game-changer when they play VCU on April 30.