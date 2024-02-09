Annual event unites LEGO enthusiasts

Sofia Hussain, Contributing Writer

The annual RVA Brick Day provides an opportunity for the Richmond Virginia LEGO User Group to showcase their creations and connect with fellow LEGO enthusiasts, said Tom Casazza, RVA LUG community member.

RVA LUG hosted its third annual RVA Brick Day at the Guzman Community Center on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to RVA LUG’s website. RVA Brick Day was free and open to the public, according to Casazza.

“It’s a chance for us to show what we have worked on and share it with the community,” Casazza said.

There were a higher number of participants at the event this year compared to previous RVA Brick Days, Casazza said.

RVA Brick Day included a giveaway of four signed copies of the “Richmond, VA Icons” LEGO model based on Main Street Station, created by RVA LUG, according to RVA LUG’s website.

“We wanted to create something to give away so we can commemorate each event and make it memorable,” said Brian Slevin, RVA LUG ambassador.

The event included interactive activities such as a scavenger hunt and building projects for attendees of all ages, according to Slevin.

RVA Brick Day offers an opportunity to socialize and build friendships across the LEGO community, according to Chris Ost, member of the RVA LUG leadership committee

“We present our stuff for the social reward, to build our club and show people what we can do,” Ost said.

The annual RVA Brick Day provides various LEGO models for attendees to expand their interests and broaden their LEGO building techniques, Ost said.

“Everybody has different LEGO interests,” Ost said. “We do a great job of showing a little bit of everything.”

RVA Brick Day encourages people of all ages to share their passion with a community of like-minded people, said PJ Costello, RVA LUG community member.

“It’s a great way to encourage people to socialize and grow your building skills,” Costello said.

Costello was inspired by previous RVA Brick Days to get back into building LEGOs after taking a break, he said.

“There are many people like me who want to start professional building but don’t have friends to build with,” Costello said. “When I found out about RVA LUG’s Brick Days, it was really rewarding to see other people with the same hobby.”