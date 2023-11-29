VCU men’s basketball will face the University of Memphis Tigers at the Siegel Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The CT Sports staff chose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Christian Fermin – The sophomore forward leads the team in blocks and rebounds with 31 total, according to VCU Athletics. Fermin recorded his first career double-double against Samford University with 10 points and 10 rebounds, according to VCU Athletics. He also recorded a career-high five blocks in the win over Samford, according to VCU Athletics. Fermin scored a career-high 12 points against Iowa State University, according to VCU Athletics. In the seven games Fermin has played he is averaging 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, according to VCU Athletics.

Emma Schirmer, Contributing Writer

Michael Belle – Michael Belle is a 6-foot-7-inch freshman forward and guard from London, England. Belle made his career debut for the Rams at the McNeese season opener game on Nov. 3 this year; in which contributed seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, according to VCU athletics. He completed two of three attempts during the game as well. In the more recent Thanksgiving game against Iowa State, Belle had a season-best and was a game leader, scoring 14 of VCU’s 64 points, according to VCU athletics. He also converted four of six of his attempts on the floor, which included the first two 3-pointers of his collegiate career. Belle has a season average of six points and eight total assists, scoring a total of 42 points between the seven games he played thus far, according to VCU athletics.

UofM

Thailon Wilson, Sports Editor

Jahvon Quinerly – The graduate student guard transferred to the Memphis Tigers this season after a successful campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide that earned him the 2023 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year award as well as being selected to be a part of the 2023 SEC All-Tournament team, according to Memphis Athletics. Throughout the six games the Tigers have played so far, Quinerly is averaging 11.5 points per game, 4.3 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game, according to ESPN.

Violet Velasquez, Contributing Writer

Jaykwon Walton – Jaykwon Walton is an athletic senior guard playing his first season with the Memphis Tigers. In the 2022-23 season, Walton was a key contributing player for the Wichita State basketball program. Walton collected many accolades including four appearances on the American Athletic Conference, or AAC, weekly honor roll, leading the AAC conference in effective field goal percentage at .618 and true shooting percentage at .649 ranking 31st in the nation, according to Memphis Athletics. Walton has been working hard this season playing a total of 169 minutes and with those minutes has secured the third slot on the team for best field goal percentage averaging .434. As well as collecting 11 assists, six steals, and 18 defensive rebounds, according to Memphis Athletics.