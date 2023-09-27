VCU women’s field hockey will face University of Massachusetts on Sept. 29 at home.

The CT Sports staff choose their notable players for this upcoming matchup.

VCU

Andrew McGhan, Contributing Writer

Mora Marrero – The freshman forward has scored five goals and gained 13 points , according to VCU Athletics. She is tied as the leading scorer on the team and is leading the team in points. In the matchup against Georgetown University Marrero scored a season high two goals, according to VCU Athletics. Marrero also achieved a career high in points with five against Georgetown University. Marrero received A-10 Rookie of the week on Sept. 11 for her performances against Bellarmine University, where she scored the game winning goal, according to VCU Athletics. Marrero has won the A-10 Rookie of the week three times so far this season.

Erica Simpson, Contributing Writer

Sheridan Messier – Graduate goalkeeper Sheridan Messier was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive player of the week, on Sept. 18, according to VCU Athletics. This came after she made a combined 13 saves in two games against Columbia University and No. 13 St. Joseph’s University, according to VCU Athletics. In the matchup against Columbia University on Sept. 17, Messier made a total of seven shutouts resulting in a shutout win for VCU, according to VCU Athletics. Messier achieved a career high of eight saves, during her 2022 season, in a matchup against No. 14 Wake Forest University.

UMASS

Josh Epstein, Contributing Writer

Mali Herberhold – The sophomore forward leads the scoring charge for the opposition, tallying four goals over the team’s first 10 games of the season, according to UMass Athletics. Herberhold scored goals in back-to-back games, against the University of Maine and St. Louis University, according to UMass Athletics. Herberhold is also one of the team’s top passers, as her three assists are good for the best of the team, according to UMass Athletics. UMass brings Herberhold off the bench to provide a scoring punch, with her only registering four starts thus far, according to UMass Athletics. In her freshman year, Herberhold scored seven goals and dished out nine assists, earning her the Atlantic-10 rookie of the year.

Kyler Gilliam, Contributing Writer

Hannah De Gast – The junior midfielder is currently tied for third amongst her teammates in goals and assists. De Gast has two goals and one assist on the season, according to UMass Athletics. De Gast’s most recent goal came in the Minutewomen’s game against UMass Lowell in a 1-2 defeat, being the lone goal that the Minutewomen scored in that game, according to UMass athletics. De Gast has seen an increased role for the Minutewomen this season, already surpassing her games started from last season with eight this season compared to four last season, according to UMass Athletics. De Gast will be a piece of consistency in the middle for the Minutewomen against the Rams.