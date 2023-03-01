Arrick Wilson, Sports Editor

For this week’s pick, we’re heading to the NBA to cover a faceoff between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 3.

This Western Conference matchup should be a battle as both teams’ records are top ten in the NBA standings, according to ESPN.

Rising superstar guard Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies while averaging 27 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds, according to ESPN. Morant has led the Grizzlies to a great start to the season and has been outspoken in his belief of his team going far.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked what team around the league he is studying, and Morant said no one in the west.

“I’m fine in the West,” Morant said in the interview.

The confidence the Grizzlies have is showing. The Grizzlies also have guard Desmond Bane, who is averaging 21.3 points; center Jaren Jackson Jr., who is averaging 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds; and Dillon Brooks, who is averaging 14.6 points, according to Basketball-Reference.

The Nuggets are led by center Nikola Jokić who is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10 assists, according to ESPN.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is another contributor to the team, averaging 19.9 points and 5.8 assists, according to Basketball-Reference.

In this game with two great teams, I am picking the Grizzlies. Yes, this may be an upset in sports fans’ eyes, but they will come out with the win. The offense for the Grizzlies will be too much, and not enough help from Jokić.