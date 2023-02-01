Marcus Wilson, Contributing Writer

For this week’s pick, we’re going to the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Feb. 4.

The Mavericks currently have a winning record as they come off an on-the-road win against the Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors hold a neutral record at 27 wins and 25 losses.

With Star player Luka Dončić out for the game with a sprained ankle, it almost called doom for Dallas, but as players such as guard Spencer Dinwiddie step up, it gives hope for a spectacular season, according to the NBA.

The win against Phoenix on Jan. 27 was not only a convincing win, but also helped give the Mavericks hope knowing they can perform with Doncic.

With the help of a season-high 36 points from Dinwiddie, the Mavs battled to a tough 99-95 victory over the Suns. The Mavs are also missing forward Christian Wood, their second-leading scorer. Wood missed his fourth consecutive game due to a fractured left thumb, and it was a remarkable victory, to put it mildly.

Dončić made his return on Jan. 30 against the pistons to drop a whopping 53 points to lead the Mavericks to a victory.

The Mavericks will continue their winning season by taking the win on the road in San Francisco. The mix of doubt from sources and the adversity that was overcome without key players gives the Mavericks the upper hand they’ll need to come out with a win.